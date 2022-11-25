The Noel Diary review: Is the latest Netflix Christmas romantic-drama movie a hit or a miss?

The Noel Diary is a brand new romantic drama movie that made its debut on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The movie has been gleaned from a book of the same name, written by acclaimed American writer Richard Paul Evans.

David Golden, Charles Shyer, and Rebecca Connor have acted as screenplay writers for The Noel Diary, along with the writer of the book Richard Paul Evans. The movie has been directed by Charles Shyer.

Ashley Rowe is the cinematographer of the movie, while Dara Taylor has given music to the movie. Margret H. Huddleston, Ridoyanul Hoq and Stephanie Slack are the producers of the movie.

As per the official synopsis for The Noel Diary:

"Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?"

Since the movie was launched on Netflix, it has been getting quite a lot of positive responses from the audience for its cinematography, captivating storylines, and engaging acting by the lead actors. So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out how Netflix's The Noel Diary has turned out.

A review of Netflix's new romantic-drama movie The Noel Diary

A compelling storyline makes up for a gripping romantic movie

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The latest Netflix romantic drama movie The Noel Diary revolves around an established spy thriller author, Jake Turner, who visits his childhood home during the Christmas season after his mother's unfortunate demise. From there, fate leads him on an exciting new adventure in which he encounters the true magic of Christmas as well as the love of a lifetime.

The writers of the movie David Golden, Rebecca Connor, Richard Paul Evans, and Charles Shyer have done an amazing job of creating a storyline that is emotional, compelling, and joyous. The movie's screenplay is bound to take the audience on an engrossing Christmas journey filled with compassion, love, and hope.

Scenes such as the one where Rachel finds her mother Noel's diary inside Jake's car or the one where Jake finally meets his father after a long period of time, have been written beautifully, making the movie emotionally rich.

Alluring cinematography gives the perfect Christmas feel

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The mesmerizing cinematography of the movie hits all the right chords to give the movie a Christmas feel. The cinematographer of the movie, Ashley Rowe, has done a marvelous job of capturing the scenes in such a way that they create a nostalgic and heartwarming environment and energy throughout the movie.

Scenes such as the one where Jake and Rachel enjoy the Christmas season in Jake's hometown or the one where they watch the snow fall, are absolutely stunning to witness. Thus, it is safe to say that the movie's cinematography positively adds to its success.

Consuming acting performances by the lead cast

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

What makes the romantic drama movie a standout is the acting performances by the lead pair of the movie, Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss, as Jake and Rachel respectively.

Justin Hartley has done a great job in portraying his character, Jake Turner. The transition of the character from being someone who does not believe in love to someone who is head over heels for Rachel is convincing, to say the least. The actor has dived deep into the character and brought out all the complicated emotional layers on the screen.

Barrett Doss has also done an incredible job in playing the lead role of Rachel. The actress has successfully portrayed all the emotional nuances of her character on the screen. She has made her character quite charismatic and lovable. Her on-screen chemistry with Hartley's character is one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Other actors on the cast list for the movie include Bonnie Bedelia, James Remar, Treat Williams, Essence Atkins, Aaron Costa Ganis, Vivian Full and Andrea Sooch. They have also done a promising job in the movie.

The Noel Diary is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes