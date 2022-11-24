Christmas on Mistletoe Farm ending explained: Is Matt's father still alive?

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is a brand new addition to Netflix's enthralling list of Holiday movies. The feel-good Christmas special made its arrival on the popular streaming platform this Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Debbie Isitt has acted as both the writer and the director for the movie.

It is steeped in the spirit of Christmas, and brings the warmth and joy of the festive season to the audience. The official synopsis for Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, as given by Netflix, reads:

"After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever."

The cast list for Netflix's Christmas on Mistletoe Farm includes Scott Garnham as Matt Cunningham, Kathryn Drysdale as Miss Ashley, Scott Paige as Beano, Delilah O'Riordan as Rosie, Madison Davis as Lily, Evan Scott as Charlie, Dexter Sol Ansell as Buster, Faith Delaney as Violet, Ashley Jensen as Ms Fletcher and several others.

Since the arrival of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Netflix, it has received positive responses from audiences, especially from the younger viewers for its warm and alluring storyline, mesmerizing backdrop, and massive revelation at the end.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out all about how the end of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm has turned out.

The ending of Netflix's Christmas on Mistletoe Farm explained

Where does Matt go, along with his children, right before Christmas?

The heartwarming movie, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, revolves around a single father and his five little children who go to live in a charming little village named Cobbledon.

The village has a mistletoe farm, which now belongs to Matt after his father writes it down to him. Although they did not have any connection for a long period of time, he decides to visit the village with his children right before Christmas.

In the city, his boss assigns him for a project and he thinks the village will be the perfect place for him to prepare the all-important pitch for the project as he will be able to work in peace and silence in the village atmosphere, away from all the hustle and bustle of town life.

However, upon reaching the farm, Matt realizes that managing the farm is not going to be an easy job, with taking care of the farm animals and the children, while doing his office work. He starts facing a really tricky situation in the village.

Does Matt sell the farm to the developers?

After a series of mischivious events created by his children and the farmhand Beano, it becomes really hard for Matt to keep up with his office work. He gets really annoyed at the whole situation, neglecting the fact that the children are truly happy in the village and have created a loving bond with the villagers.

At one point, Matt's frustration reaches its peak and he decides to sell the house to the redevelopers. With the help of all the other villagers, the children and Beano manage to send away them away, which makes Matt even more annoyed. Later on, upon realizing his mistake, Beano goes to the city and makes the developers buy the farm.

But by then, Matt has realizes that it will be huge mistake to leave the village and sell the farm as they bring the utmost joy and warmth to his children's lives and his own life, since he has fallen in love with the village vet Miss Ashley. So, he decides not to sell it.

Does Matt get to see meet his father after all this time?

When Matt finds out what Beano has done, he becomes really worried as he no longer wants to sell the farm and wants to keep it. At the moment, the village lawyer comes to the rescue with a contract made by Matt's father, who has made sure that the farm cannot be sold to anyone else under any condition.

Thus, the farm stays with the family. At the very end, an old man dressed as Santa Clause arrives at the farm and when Matt sees him, he reveals himself as his father. He is quite shocked at the fact as he thought his father had passed away, because of which he had been given the property. Post them meeting each other, the whole family reconciles and goes on to have a jolly Christmas at Mistletoe Farm.

