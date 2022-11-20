A Show-Stopping Christmas cast list: Jamie Perez, Thomas McDonell and others to star in Lifetime holiday movie

A Show-Stopping Christmas is an alluring Christmas movie that is all set to join the long list of Lifetime Christmas specials. The movie will make its debut exclusively on the popular Lifetime Network, this Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Joany Kane, John Stimpson, and Caroline Portu have served as the writers of the upcoming movie, while John Stimpson has acted as the director of Lifetime's A Show-Stopping Christmas. The holiday movie has been produced by Miriam Marcus and Mark Donadio.

The official synopsis for A Show-Stopping Christmas reads:

"Riley Burdett is the artistic director of the Onota Theatre in Western Massachusetts. When Regina, the Scrooge-like owner of the theatre, breaks the news that she’s preparing to sell the property before the holiday performance, Riley must call upon the ghosts of Regina’s past, present, and future to change her mind."

The synopsis further reads:

"Meanwhile, a big TV star, Sam Palmer, has moved to the area to escape the craziness of Hollywood. Riley casts him as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol and his star power, his cleverness, and his budding love for Riley helps her save the theatre…and steal her heart during this very special Christmastime."

The lead cast members for A Show-Stopping Christmas entail Jamie Perez, Caroline Portu, and Thomas McDonell among others. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie.

The lead cast list for Lifetime's A Show-Stopping Christmas explored

Jamie Perez as Riley Burnett

Highly talented actress Jamie Perez is all set to play the lead role of Riley Burnett, the artistic theater director, in the upcoming Christmas movie on Lifetime Network, A Show-Stopping Christmas.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Tiffany Marie Middlebecker in the 2015 romantic comedy movie Confused by Love.

Apart from that, Jamie Perez has also been a part of a few noteworthy movies and TV series, including Walker, We Can Be Heroes, Slasher, The Antique Shop, and Laughing to the Bank.

Caroline Portu as Bridget

Well-known actress Caroline Portu will be seen portraying the significant character Bridget in Lifetime Network's A Show-Stopping Christmas.

The young actress is best known for playing the pivotal role of Liz Rafferty in the 2020 movie Love, Weddings & Other Disasters and Lotus in the 2019 TV series The Society.

Caroline Portu has also been a part of other movies, TV movies and TV series, entailing Julia, Christmas on Ice, The Catch, Blood and Money, SMILF, I Feel Pretty, Ghost Light, Starstruck, and several others.

Thomas McDonell as Sam Palmer

Talented actor Thomas McDonell is all set to portray the lead role of Sam Palmer in the upcoming Christmas Lifetime movie.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Finn Collins in the popular television series The 100 and Jesse Richter in the 2011 movie Prom.

Thomas McDonell has also been a significant part of several well-known movies and TV series, which include The Forbidden Kingdom, Fun Size, I'm Obsessed with You, Where the Devil Hides, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Suburgatory, The Long Road Home, Good Girls, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and a few other.

Other actors on the cast list include Robert Walsh, Paul Melendy, Junior Cius, Maureen Keiller, Abri, James Dickens, Mollie Pedersen, Dennis Daniel, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch A Show-Stopping Christmas, arriving on Sunday, November 20, 2022, on Lifetime Network.

