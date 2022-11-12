Reindeer Games Homecoming cast list: Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, and others star in Lifetime movie

Reindeer Games Homecoming is a riveting upcoming romantic drama that is all set to premiere exclusively on Lifetime Network on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8/7c. Sarah Drew arrives as the writer of the brand new Lifetime movie, while Brian Herzlinger serves as its director.

Margret H. Huddleston, Sarah Drew, Tim Johnson, and Stephanie Slack are the executive producers of Reindeer Games Homecoming. The official synopsis for the immersing romantic drama movie, given by Lifetime Network, reads:

"MacKenzie Graves is a brilliant, competitive, crossword puzzle loving Biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town’s holiday fundraising tradition “The Reindeer Games.” Every year since his death, she competes with her dad’s former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive."

The synopsis further reads:

"The holiday however, her world is rocked when fading Hollywood star, and Mac’s high school crush, Chase Weston, comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew and is begrudgingly roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former mega crush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs."

Reindeer Games Homecoming stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, and Brian Sills, among others. Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the movie before it arrives on Lifetime Network.

The lead cast list for Reindeer Games Homecoming explored ahead of its arrival on Lifetime Network

Sarah Drew as MacKenzie Graves

Well-known American director and actress Sarah Drew is all set to play the lead role of MacKenzie Graves in Reindeer Games Homecoming.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Katie Burrell in the 2007 movie American Pastime, Allyson in the 2014 movie Moms' Night Out, Sarah Brown in the 2022 upcoming TV series Amber Brown and Dr. April Kepner in the popular TV series Grey's Anatomy.

Sarah Drew has also been a pivotal presence in several other movies, TV series and TV films, including Is It College Yet?, The Baxter, Wieners, Indivisible, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Front of the Class, In Plain Sight, Supernatural, Glee, Miami Medical, Cruel Summer, and more.

Justin Bruening as Chase Weston



Highly talented American model and actor Justin Bruening will be seen portraying the lead character, Chase Weston, in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Devon in the 2017 movie The Monster Project, Jeff Wright in the 2012 TV movie Blue Eyed Butcher, and Paramedic Matthew Taylor in the beloved TV series Grey's Anatomy.

Justin Bruening has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, TV movies and TV series, entailing Wonder Woman, Switched at Birth, Ravenswood, Hawaii Five-0, Blood & Oil, The Messengers, Sweet Magnolias, The Thanksgiving House, He's Out There and several others.

Brian Sills as Simon Cook

Promising actor Brian Sills is all set to portray Simon Cook in Reindeer Games Homecoming.

Sills is best known for playing the pivotal role of Arnold in the 2019 TV series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Josh in the 2021 movie The Holiday Fix Up, Blake in the 2015 TV series Mr. Robot, and Will in the 2022 TV series Circuit Breakers.

Simon Cook has also been a vital part of several other TV movies, TV series, and movies, entailing We Wish You a Married Christmas, Twinkle All the Way, Crashing, Elementary, Bikini Moon, Baby on Board, and others.

Other actors on the cast list for Reindeer Games Homecoming include Ava Cheung, Dorian Giordano, Ashley Bryant, Shannon McDonough, Alicia Alexander, and Richard Patrick Tolton II.

Watch Reindeer Games Homecoming, debuting on Saturday, November 12, 2022, exclusively on Lifetime Network.

