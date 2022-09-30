How to Live Your Best Death cast list: Danielle Baez, Alissa Filoramo and others star in Lifetime thriller

How to Live Your Best Death is a brand new Lifetime thriller movie that is all set to make its debut on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8 / 7c, exclusively on Lifetime Network. Rachel Annette Helson has acted as the director of the highly anticipated and immersing thriller movie.

The official synopsis for How to Live Your Best Death, released by Lifetime, reads:

"Kristin feels like she’s going nowhere in life and knows she’d be happier if she could just find a way to stand up for herself and go after her dreams. She hires Ashley, a life coach who promises to help Kristin reach her full potential by eliminating toxic people from her life. A shocking discovery reveals that Ashley isn’t who she says she is and when her unconventional methods start wreaking havoc, Kristin realizes the only toxic person she needs out of her life is Ashley."

Ever since the arrival news of the Lifetime thriller movie was dropped, viewers have been eagerly waiting to witness how the highly intriguing story will unfold.

The lead cast members of the movie, How to Live Your Best Death, include Danielle Baez, Al Pagano, Alissa Filoramo, and a few others. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast list for the movie, ahead of its arrival on Lifetime Network.

The lead cast list for Lifetime's How to Live Your Best Death explored, before the movie debuts on Lifetime Network this Friday

Danielle Baez as Kristin Adams

Highly promising actress Danielle Baez will be seen playing the lead role of Kristin Adams in the latest Lifetime thriller movie, How to Live Your Best Death.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Lala Dean in the 2022 movie, Balloon Animal and Fatima Sheikh in 2021's Ascension.

Over the years, she has also been a part of a few other movies and short films, including A Different Take..., Chameleon, One for One, This Is Hell, The Letter, The Dark Tapes, He Shall Reign, and Smush! A DeadHeads Short.

Alissa Filoramo as Ashley Thomas

Originally from Birmingham, MI, highly talented designer, athlete and model Alissa Filoramo is all set to portray the vital character of Ashley Thomas in the brand new Lifetime thriller movie.

Alissa Filoramo is best known for playing the role of Mackenzie in the 2020 short film On the Mountain and Archimedes in the 2021 movie, Devil's Triangle.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, short films and TV series, including The Drifter, Hunters, Nightmare PTA Moms, Jurassic Domination, Cockpit, The Family Business, The Transcenders, Battle Star Wars, Young Liars, among a few others.

Al Pagano as Bill Kelly

A still of actor Al Pagano (Image Via IMDb)

Originally from New York, critically acclaimed actor Al Pagano will be seen playing the significant role of Bill Kelly in Lifetime's How to Live Your Best Death.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Joe McNeil in the 2021 TV series Welcome to Hope and Father Conor in the 2020 movie, Ode to Passion.

Over the years, Al Pagano has also featured in several other movies, TV series and short films, including A Holiday Homecoming, What About David?, Jump, Kevin's Story, What Would You Do?, Ask for Jane, The Most Dangerous Man, Football, Texas, Educated Fleas, Bodies of Work-NYC, and more.

The cast list for the thriller movie also includes Rachel Annette Helson (voice), Todd Kearney, Ginger O'Toole, Saman Hasan, Keith Nielsen, Adam Fontana, and Gretchen Allison, among others.

Don't forget to catch How to Live Your Best Death, arriving on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Lifetime Network.

