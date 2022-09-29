The Gabby Petito Story cast list: Skyler Samuels, Evan Hall and others play in Lifetime's true-crime thriller

The Gabby Petito Story is a brand new, riveting, and thought-provoking true-crime thriller film that will premiere exclusively on Lifetime on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Gleaned from the real-life tragic disappearance and death of 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito, the thriller movie has been co-written by Richard Blaney and Gregory Small, with Thora Birch serving as director cum actor.

The official synopsis for, The Gabby Petito Story, reads:

"The Gabby Petito Story explores Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for The Gabby Petito Story here:

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming true-crime Lifetime thriller, The Gabby Petito Story, was launched by Lifetime, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see how the film will unfold.

The lead cast members of the movie include Skyler Samuels, Evan Hall and Thora Birch. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of this true-crime thriller movie before it arrives on Lifetime.

The lead cast list for Lifetime's The Gabby Petito Story explored ahead of its release on Lifetime Network

Skyler Samuels as Gabby Petito

Talented American model and actress Skyler Samuels will be seen playing the lead role of Gabby Petito in the brand new true-crime Lifetime thriller movie, The Gabby Petito Story.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters The Frost Sisters in the 2017–2019 TV series, The Gifted, Grace Gardner in the 2015 popular series, Scream Queens and Jess Harris in the 2015 movie, The DUFF.

Skyler Samuels has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Stepfather, Helicopter Mom, Furry Vengeance, Masquerade, The Last Virgin in LA, Sharon 1.2.3., For Every Good Invention, Public Disturbance, Spare Room, A Host of Trouble and a few others.

She has also been a part of several other TV series such as Drake & Josh, That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, American Horror Story: Freak Show, The Rookie and more.

Evan Hall as Brian Laundrie

Promising actor Evan Hall is all set to play the vital character, Brian Laundrie, in the upcoming Lifetime true-crime thriller movie.

Hall is best known for playing the role of CO Stratman in the popular TV series Orange Is the New Black and Shep Marster in the 2018 TV series, Mars.

He has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and short films such as Shell-Shocked, The Sanctity of Liz, Welcome to God's Country, Hi, I'm Elsie, The Drummer, Bits of Fire, Bait, Insight, Scarefest, In Searching, Rebel in the Rye and a few others.

Evan has also been a part of several other notable TV series, including The Equalizer, Prodigal Son, What Am I Doing Here?, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, The Code, Jessica Jones, Elementary, The Following, The Mysteries of Laura and a few others.

Thora Birch as Nichole Schmidt

Critically acclaimed producer and actress Thora Birch will be seen playing the significant role of Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother in The Gabby Petito Story.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Molly Johnson in her debut movie Purple People Eater, Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, Jane Burnham in American Beauty, Callie in Affairs of State and Gamma / Mary in the popular TV series, The Walking Dead.

Thora Birch has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Winter of Frozen Dreams, Alaska, Clear and Present Danger, All I Want for Christmas, Dungeons & Dragons, The Etruscan Smile, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and several others.

She has also been a part of several other TV series such as Day by Day, Married People, Parenthood, Touched by an Angel, The Outer Limits, Night Visions, My Life as a Teenage Robot, Colony, Amen, Monty, Doogie Howser, M.D., Promised Land and more.

Don't forget to watch The Gabby Petito Story, debuting on Saturday, October 1, 2022, exclusively on Lifetime.

