First Class Fear cast list: Liz Fenning, Aria Sirvaitis, and others star in Lifetime thriller

First Class Fear is a brand new thriller drama movie that is all set to make its debut on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime Network. Lori Canevaro has served as the writer of the upcoming movie, which has been directed by Jose Montesinos.

Tom Berry, Breanne Hartley, Dave Hickey and Sebastian Battro have served as the executive producers of the thriller-drama movie. Agustín Iacona is the music composer of the movie, while Danny Roth has acted as the producer.

The official synopsis for First Class Fear, released by Lifetime Network, reads:

"Sophie has it all, good grades, a loving mother and a bright future ahead. After Sophie is rewarded a scholarship over one of her classmates, Sophie becomes a target and is tormented by the mean girls of her high school. Her mother must find a way to put a stop to it before the bullying becomes deadly."

The latest Lifetime Network thriller stars Aria Sirvaitis, Liz Fenning, Alexandra Swanbeck, and a few others. Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the brand new thriller, First Class Fear, ahead of its debut on Lifetime Network.

Who will star in thriller film First Class Fear?

Aria Sirvaitis as Sophie

Aria Sirvaitis is an American model and actress, originally from Cleveland, Ohio. She will be seen portraying the lead character Sophie in the brand new Lifetime thriller movie, First Class Fear.

From a very young age, Aria aspired to be an actress and is currently a rising star in the entertainment industry. She is best known for playing the role of Kelly Downs in the 2016 TV series Rosewood and Nina in the 2018 movie Girls After Dark.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Death Camp, City of Dogs, Runaway, Angel, Flashout, Selda and Yoko, The List, and 3:00 pm.

She has been a part of several well-known TV series as well, like Dad Dudes, Awkwardness, Awkward., Life Is Horrible, and Solve.

Liz Fenning as Grace

Popular actress Liz Fenning will be seen portraying the lead role of Grace in the upcoming thriller.

She is well-known for playing the characters Wendy in the 2021 movie Killer Grades, Kristen in the 2020 movie From the Depths, and Angie in the 2020 movie Secrets in the Snow.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and short films, including Making Mary, White Elephant, Artists in Agony: Hitmen at the Coda Teahouse, Held, To the Beat!: Back 2 School, As Is, Alice and Eve, Lady Macbeth of the Wilderness, OMG... We're in a Horror Movie, Sinister Minister, and several others.

Liz Fenning has come to be loved by many with her work in an array of notable TV series, including I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant, Deadly Alibi, Deadly Sins, I Love You, America, Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, The Dresden Files: Peace Talks, My Big Fat Blonde Musical, Arts & Leisure, and more.

Alexandra Swanbeck as Carolyn

Alexandra Swanbeck will be seen playing the role of Carolyn in First Class Fear. Swanbeck is best known for portraying the character Lily Jacobs in More Tomorrow.

The actress has been a part of several other movies, short films and TV series, including Reagan, The Unbreakable Boy, The Pale Door and Spoken Gospel, and a few others. She has written and directed a short film as well titled, You're Not Safe in Your Own Bed.

Other actors on the cast list for First Class Fear include Madisen Blake, Ana Berry and more.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes