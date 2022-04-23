Sister with a Secret cast list: Mark Famiglietti, Taylor Foster, and others star in Lifetime's weekend movie

Sister with a Secret is an upcoming thriller drama movie that is all set to make its arrival this Saturday, April 23, at 10/9c, exclusively on Lifetime. Notable actors such as Mark Famiglietti, Kelly Sullivan, and Taylor Foster will be seen portraying the lead roles in this highly intriguing thriller drama.

The Lifetime movie will tell the story of Tara, a teenage girl whose sudden disappearance will change the course of events forever and turn her life upside down. Reportedly, the movie was previously titled My Missing Sister.

The synopsis of the upcoming movie, given by Lifetime, reads:

"After a teenage girl goes missing, her family must figure out her secrets in order to find out the kidnapper’s identity and motive. As more evidence is revealed and a police investigation commences, the truth repeatedly distorts, leading to a shocking reveal."

Take a look at the cast members of Lifetime's Sister with a Secret.

The cast list of Sister with a Secret

Mark Famiglietti as Tom

Well-known American writer and actor Mark Famiglietti will be seen portraying Tom's character in this upcoming Lifetime thriller movie.

The actor has been a part of several critically acclaimed projects, including Aquarius in 2015, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines in 2003, and Mad Men in 2007.

He has also been a part of several other movies and TV series such as Zoe, A Tale of Two Bunnies, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Young Americans, We Were the Mulvaneys, CSI: NY, Conviction, Premonition, Eyes, Bottle Shock, Without a Trace, Who's Wagging Who?, Bionicle: The Legend Reborn, Bones, Live at the Foxes Den, The Greens Are Gone, The Divorce Party, Sand Dollar Cove, Her Boyfriend's Secret, My Daddy's in Heaven, and several others.

Taylor Foster as Tara

Dancer and actress Taylor Foster will be seen playing the role of Tara, a teenage girl who disappears all of a sudden, changing her family's life forever in Sister with a Secret.

The actress has also been a part of some noteworthy movies and TV series, including When the Time Is Right, We're Here Because We Love You, Severed Road, Unhinged, Saving Sloane, Strange to Me, Criminal Minds, Dear White People, Tempo, and some others.

Grace Narducci as Jessica

Young American actress Grace Narducci will be seen portraying Jessica's character in the Lifetime thriller Sister with a Secret.

She is well known for being a part of some well-known projects, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), 9-1-1 (2018), and FBI (2018).

She has also been a part of several movies and TV series such as Snowfall, Danger Force, Ghost in the Graveyard, What Would You Do?, Murphy Brown, For Your Convenience, The Red Thread, SimuLife, 7 Minutes, and a few more.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, the cast list for this upcoming Lifetime thriller also includes Kelly Sullivan.

Don't forget to watch Sister with a Secret, which is all set to make its debut on Saturday, April 23, 2022, exclusively on Lifetime.

