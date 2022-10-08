The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast list: Rebecca Amzallag, Zach Gilford and others to star in Lifetime thriller

The Disappearance of Cari Farver is a brand new addition to Lifetime Network's list of suspense thriller movies. The highly engrossing mystery thriller, based on a bone-chilling true story, is all set to air on October 8, 2022, at 8/7c.

Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol have served as the movie's scriptwriters, while Danishka Esterhazy is credited as the director. Ken Krawczyk is the cinematographer, and Colin Aguiar is the music composer of the thriller movie.

As per the official synopsis for The Disappearance of Cari Farver, released by IMDb:

"When his girlfriend, Cari, starts sending him demanding messages Dave decides to end the relationship. Shortly after Cari disappears but he and his ex-girlfriend start receiving messages from her and the police make a shocking discovery."

The lead cast list for The Disappearance of Cari Farver includes Rebecca Amzallag, Zach Gilford, Alicia Witt, among many others. Without further ado, let's jump in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the Lifetime thriller. ahead of its premiere on the Lifetime Network this Saturday.

The lead cast list for The Disappearance of Cari Farver explored, before the movie airs on Lifetime Network

Rebecca Amzallag as Cari Farver

Actress Rebecca Amzallag will be seen playing the lead role of Cari Farver in Lifetime's The Disappearance of Cari Farver. She is best known for portraying Lauren in the Mommy's Little Star (2022), Carrie in Bury the Past (2021), and Beth/ Stefanie in the 2017 TV series Slasher.

Amzallag has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and short films, including If a Bird Cannot Swim, Raised by Wolves, Love Triangle Nighmare, Big Gold Brick, The Shadow Man, 'Sup Meg, God & Doubting Women and several others.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable TV series like Padre, Transplant, Broken Trust, Air Crash Investigation, 21 Thunder, Fatal Vows, Beauty and the Beast and a few others.

Zach Gilford as Dave Kroupa

The 40-year-old well-known American actor Zach Gilford is all set to play the lead role of Dave Kroupa in The Disappearance of Cari Farver. The actor is best known for portraying Matt Saracen in Friday Night Lights and Mark in The Midnight Club.

Zach Gilford has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, including Rise: Blood Hunter, The River Why, Answers to Nothing, The Last Stand, In Our Nature, Crazy Kind of Love, The Purge: Anarchy, Devil's Due, and a few others.

He has also been a part of several other TV series, such as Off the Map, Grey's Anatomy, The Mob Doctor, Good Girls, This Close, Midnight Mass, L.A.'s Finest, Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories, and more.

Alicia Witt as Liz

American singer and actress Alicia Witt will be seen portraying the pivotal character Liz in Lifetime's thriller movie The Disappearance of Cari Farver.

She is best known for playing the roles of Dr. Karen Amos in I Care a Lot, Roslyn Wohl in Bending the Rules, June Carver in Two Weeks Notice, and Cheryl in Friday Night Lights.

Witt has also been a part of several notable movies and TV series like Vanilla Sky, Ten Tiny Love Stories, Last Holiday, The Upside of Anger, Cowgirls n' Angels, The Bronx Bull, The Twilight Zone, The Sopranos, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Walking Dead, Twin Peaks, Orange Is the New Black and more.

Other promising cast members on the cast list for The Disappearance of Cari Farver include Lea Thompson as Nancy Farver, Derek Kun as Nick, Milton Barnes as Detective Miller, Lauren Cochrane as Christine, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto as Sara Brower, Erik Athavale as Anthony Kava, among others.

Don't forget to catch The Disappearance of Cari Farver, debuting this Saturday on Lifetime Network.

