Six Degrees of Santa cast list: Kathryn Davis, Steve Lund, and others star in Lifetime's Christmas movie

Six Degrees of Santa is a highly immersive brand new addition to Lifetime's long list of Christmas-special movies. The upcoming romantic drama movie, chronicling the story of a single mother and her fascinating Christmas program, is all set to make its debut exclusively on the popular Lifetime Network this Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8/7c.

The latest feel-good and alluring Lifetime movie has been directed by Michael Kennedy, while Shannon Latimer has acted as the writer of Six Degrees of Santa. Macarena Criscuolo has served as the music composer for the Christmas movie.

The official synopsis for Six Degrees of Santa, given by Lifetime, reads:

“Christmas enthusiast and single mom Harper has created a program, Six Degrees of Santa, in which anonymous “Santas” give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along, temporarily enjoyed, and re-gifted, indefinitely. Her goal is to create a Christmas experience that’s real-life, magical, and unexpected.”

The synopsis further reads:

“When Harper’s own gift lands in the hands of a leading internet entrepreneur, Jason, he’s convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate. He seeks out Harper, as the architect of the program, to help him track down this mystery woman.”

The highly intriguing lead cast list for Six Degrees of Santa includes Steve Lund, Kathryn Davis, and R Austin Ball, among others.

The lead cast list for Lifetime's Six Degrees of Santa explored

1) Steve Lund as Jason

Canadian actor Steve Lund is all set to play the lead role of Jason, the leading internet entrepreneur, in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

The 33-year-old first came into the limelight for his portrayal of the character Jake in the 2016–2020 fan favorite TV series Schitt's Creek. Apart from that, Lund is also well-known for playing the roles of Lord Luc Narcisse in the 2017 TV series Reign, Adam Darling in the 2019 TV series Street Legal, and Tim in the 2021 movie Single All the Way.

Steve Lund has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, TV series, and TV movies, including Yukonic!, Blue Mountain State, Haven, Hemlock Grove, Bitten, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Private Eyes, The Banana Splits Movie, Wildhood, Faith Heist, Christmas Bedtime Stories, The Christmas Cottage, and more.

2) Kathryn Davis as Harper Mcnevin

English dancer and actress Kathryn Davis will be seen playing the lead role of Harper Mcnevin in Six Degrees of Santa.

Davis stepped into the world of theater at a young age. The actress received her graduation degree from the prestigious Toronto Metropolitan University in Theater School program.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Kim in the 2022 movie Tehranto, Shay Wilcox in the 2021 TV movie Cooking Up Love, Ella in the 2020 TV series The Wedding Planners, and Kate in the 2020 TV movie A Christmas Exchange.

Davis has also been a part of several other well-known movies, TV movies, and TV series, entailing Reign, Taken, No Escape Room, Christmas with a Prince, Departure, Open Heart, The Beast of Bottomless Lake, Jupiter's Legacy, Christmas on 5th Avenue, and a few others.

3) R Austin Ball as Hal

Well-known cinematographer, editor, and actor R Austin Ball is all set to portray the character Hal in the upcoming Lifetime Network movie Six Degrees of Santa.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the characters Kyle Frost in the 2022 TV movie Catering Christmas, Tom in the 2022 movie The End of Sex, Mr. Brooks in the 2022 TV movie Bad Influence, and Maat Farraday in the 2019 TV series V-Wars.

R Austin Ball has also appeared in a number of notable movies, TV series, and TV movies, including Avocado Toast the series, Misfit M., Ghost BFF, Warehouse 13, Coroner, Murdoch Mysteries, Air Crash Investigation, March, Common Dwelling, and others.

Apart from Lund, Davis, and Ball, the cast list for Six Degrees of Santa also entails Ainara Marin-Alleyne, Dorian Grey, Baeyen Hoffman, Alex Jade, and Kimberly Huie.

Six Degrees of Santa arrives this Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8/7c exclusively on Lifetime Network.

