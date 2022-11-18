Santa Bootcamp cast list: Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno and others star in Lifetime Christmas movie

Santa Bootcamp is a brand new and highly captivating installment in the long list of Lifetime Christmas movies. The heartwarming romantic drama movie is all set to make its debut exclusively on the fan-favorite Lifetime Network, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.

Michael J. Murray has served as the screenplay writer for Santa Bootcamp, while Melissa Joan Hart has acted as the director of the upcoming feel-good movie. Hart has also served as the executive producer for the Lifetime Christmas movie, along with Paula Hart, Irene Dreayer, and Gina Rugolo Judd. The movie has been produced by Hartbreak Films Inc.

The latest Lifetime Network Holiday special movie will chronicle the heartwarming story of Emily Strauss, a charming event planner who ends up in a Santa Bootcamp in search of inspiration and the perfect Santa for her upcoming event.

In Bootcamp, she will come across a wonderful and kind-hearted drill sergeant named Belle, who will help her achieve all her goals and even find love this Christmas.

The cast list for Santa Bootcamp entails Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, and Justin Gaston, among others. Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast list for the Christmas movie.

The lead cast list for Lifetime's Santa Bootcamp explored

Emily Kinney as Emily Strauss

Talented American songwriter, singer, and actress Emily Kinney is all set to play the lead role of Emily Strauss in Santa Bootcamp.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Beth Greene in the popular zombie-apocalyptic TV series The Walking Dead, Nora Everett in the 2015 TV series Masters of Sex, Tess Larson in the 2016 TV series Conviction, and Caroline in the 2016 movie Papa.

Emily Kinney has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, TV movies and TV series, including It's Complicated, Concussion, The Big C, Love on the Sidelines, Ten Days in the Valley, The Flash, The Good Wife, Arrow, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Messiah and a few others.

Rita Moreno as Belle

The iconic Tony Award-winning Hollywood veteran Rita Moreno will be seen portraying the pivotal character Belle in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

The critically acclaimed actress is best known for playing the role of Anita in the beloved 1961 musical West Side Story, Tuptim in the 1956 musical The King and I, Zelda Zanders in the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, Gloria Sachs in the 2016 movie Remember Me and Valentina in 2021's West Side Story.

Over her long-spanning acting career of more than 70 years, Rita Moreno has been a significant part of many notable movies, TV series, and TV movies, entailing The Fabulous Senorita, The Yellow Tomahawk, The Lieutenant Wore Skirts, Happy Birthday, Gemini, The Electric Company, Nicky Deuce, Happily Divorced, One Day at a Time, Bless This Mess, and many more.

Justin Gaston as Aiden

American model, singer, and actor Justin Gaston is all set to portray the significant character Aiden in Santa Bootcamp.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Ben Rogers in 2014's Days of Our Lives, John Stamos in the 2015 movie The Unauthorized Full House Story, and Phillip "Chance" Chancellor in the 2020 TV series The Young and the Restless.

Justin Gaston has also been a part of a few other movies and TV series, entailing Glee, Game Change, Ice Scream, Hollywood Miles, Night into Day, Beautifully Flawed, Until We Meet Again, Nashville Star, The Haves and the Have Nots, Single Ladies and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for Santa Bootcamp include Ed Mancini, Marissa Jaret Winokur, John Schuck, Zyra Singleton, and Deanne Bray.

Watch the Christmas magic unfold in Santa Bootcamp, debuting on Saturday, November 19, on Lifetime Network.

