Where was Christmas on Mistletoe Farm shot? Filming locations explored

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, Netflix's latest festive flick, is set to drop on the streamer on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3 am ET/midnight PT. It promises to be a riveting watch as the film deals with finding the spirit of Christmas in the unlikeliest of places.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm was shot entirely amidst lush green farms of the United Kingdom - specifically, in the West Midlands area.

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm follows the adventures of a recently widowed father and his children after they move into their newly-inherited farm. While the kids blend in and enjoy life in the countryside, the father begins to yearn for the bustle of the city. How the kids get him to change his mind and the ploys they come up with form the rest of the story.

The official synopsis of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, according to Netflix, reads as:

"After inheriting a farm at Christmas time, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life - while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever. "

Netflix's Christmas on Mistletoe Farm utilizes West Midlands region's landscape

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, according to reports, was shot in the West Midlands, a metropolitan county in England. This was further corroborated by Create Central, a UK-based media agency that supports creative content from the West Midlands. Create Central tweeted the trailer for the movie, noting that it was "great to see another production being made in the region."

Surrounded by small hills and beautiful plateaus, West Midlands is an apt spot for a film like Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, which is set on a farm in an idyllic village. The region is also rich in culture and has borne many talents like Shakespeare and the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, among others. Local attractions include Warwick Castle and the Dudley limestone tunnels.

TV shows and films such as Peaky Blinders, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, American Assassin, The Italian Job, Citadel, and You Don't Know Me were also shot in the West Midlands.

A brief introduction to the cast of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm has a promising cast led by Scott Garnham, who will be seen as Matt Cunningham, a recently widowed father. Apart from being an actor, Garnham is also the co-founder of Sisco Entertainment Group, an award-winning theater production house based out of the United Kingdom.

Acting alongside Scott Garnham in critical roles are Kathryn Drysdale as Miss Ashley, Scott Paige as Beano, Delilah O'Riordan as Rosie, Evan Scot as Charlie, Madison Davis as Lily, Faith Delaney as Violet, and Dexter Sol Ansell as Buster.

Additionally, the following actors will be seen supporting the artists mentioned above:

Carolyn Pickles as Grandma

Ashley Jensen as Ms Fletcher

Celia Imrie as Miss Womble

Inlen Tomlinson as Mo

Sydney Isitt-Ager as Miss Nerris

Jonny Weldon as Marlon Morris

Simon Lipkin as Louis Drake

Stewart Wright as Barney Postie

Steven Wickham as Town Crier

Gabriel Vick as Pub Landlord.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, produced by Mirrorball Films, airs on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

