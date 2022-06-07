 5 best shows that are like Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is finally dropping its finale on Netflix on June 10, after delivering five magnificent seasons. No other series has managed to redefine the gangster genre in recent times as much as Tommy Shelby and his bunch of enterprising misfits.

And while Steven Knight's memorable crime drama is coming to an end, we don't want to stop our binging sessions just yet. Which is exactly why we came up with a list of five other shows similar to Peaky Blinders, all of which are equal parts entertaining and compelling.

Loved Peaky Blinders? Then you will enjoy these 5 shows

1) Boardwalk Empire

Streaming on: HBO Max, Hulu, Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Steve Buscemi, Kelly MacDonald, Michael Pitt, Gretchen Mol, Paz De La Huerta, Jack Huston, Stephen Graham, Charlie Cox

Originally aired on HBO, Boardwalk Empire is an American period crime drama television series created by Terence Winter, which is very much reminiscent of Peaky Blinders.

The series follows the life of Nucky Thompson, the treasurer of Atlantic City, New Jersey, who is a big shot among both gangsters and politicians alike. While his dealings may not always be honorable, it's how he handles his business transactions in politics and the underworld that keeps viewers intrigued.

Boardwalk Empire craftily transports its audience to a time when America experimented with alcohol prohibition, and treats them to the exploits of some of her most notorious bootleggers and their fictional and non-fictional contemporaries. Be it the bosses or their underwings or the outsiders who propel/sabotage their rise - every character in this show oozes with aspiration.

2) Breaking Bad

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Krysten Ritter, Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Jesse Plemmons, GianCarlo Esposito

Breaking Bad is one of those rare gems where every season has received a positive response, making it one of the most critically acclaimed series in television history.

This American drama series follows the life of Walter White - an average chemistry teacher - whose life turns upside down when he is diagnosed with cancer. In an effort to repay his medical debts, Walter ventures into meth-making, going on to partner with a student in his class by the name of Jesse. However, the business flourishes much more than either of them anticipated, taking Walter down unexpected turns in life, and leaving his personality fundamentally altered.

If you love Peaky Blinders, Breaking Bad should definitely be on your watchlist as it promises to keep you hooked with the constantly simmering anticipation and suspense in each episode.

3) Taboo

Streaming on: Hulu and Netflix

Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, Jessie Buckly, Jonathan Pryce, David Hayman, Jefferson Hall, Mark Gatiss, Franka Potente, Michael Kelly, Leo Bill, Jason Watkins

If you loved Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders, you cannot miss out on Taboo.

Set during the 1800s, this show follows the story of James Delaney who returns to England after several years in Africa. Here he discovers that his father has died and he has inherited a piece of land on the west coast of North America, on the border between the United States and Canada. The U.S. is at war with England and the island is of great value to both sides. Delaney soon finds himself in the sights of three parties - the U.S. government, the British government, and the East India Company - and they are all willing to use whatever means necessary to gain possession of the island, even if it means killing him.

An underrated gem, Taboo is a testament to Tom Hardy's terrific acting. The supporting star cast is strong, with well-written dialogue and commendable cinematography. While the show aired in 2017 with only a single season, viewers are still hopeful for more.

4) Ozark

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Laura Linney, Skylar Gaertnar, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Carson Holmes, Tom Pelphrey, Jason Butler Harner, Kevin L. Johnson, Harris Yulin, Trevor Long

2022 seems to be the year heralding the conclusion of several era-defining series that we have all grown to love, with Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things and Better Call Saul announcing their season finales. Ozark joins the list of these eclectic franchises that bid goodbye after making an incredible impression on viewers worldwide.

Ozark, named after a series of mountains in rural Arkansas and Missouri, follows the journey of mild-mannered financial adviser Marty Byrde, who moonlights as a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel. Forced by his bosses to increase the volume of money he launders, he uproots his family to rural Missouri in order to utilize its under-the-radar motels and riverboat casinos as fronts. Aided by his Lady MacBeth-esque wife Wendy, who takes a liking to their new life, the story traces the Byrdes' journey from a relatively untainted family to one that rubs shoulders with the very elite in politics and business, growing more formidable and ruthless with each season.

5) Godless

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Michelle Dockery, Merritt Weaver, Jeff Daniels, Jack O' Connel

The compelling storyline, stunning cinematography and haunting music in Godless, all come together to make it a series that is in a class of its own, much like Peaky Blinders. It touches upon themes of loss, loyalty, courage and honour, as well as the nature of love in all its many guises.

The show follows the story of Frank Griffin, who along with his gang of criminals, is in pursuit of Roy Goode. After having betrayed his brotherhood, Goode flees to an isolated town where he starts living with an outlaw by the name of Alice Fletcher. The town, which is governed mainly by women, decide to band together and save Goode, when they hear about Griffin's desire for revenge.

What other shows like Peaky Blinders have you enjoyed watching? Let us know in the comments below!

