Charlize Theron x Tom Hardy fight - 'Mad Max: Fury Road' crew reveals actress demanded protection after explosive feud

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy addressed their on-set conflict in a new book about the production of Mad Max: Fury Road, nearly seven years after the film's premiere.

In an excerpt from Kyle Buchanan's new book, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, published by Vanity Fair on February 22, the two actors—who played reluctant allies Furiosa and Max—address their contentious rift while filming the high-octane action film.

In retrospect, Theron compared their on-set feud to "two parents" battling in the front seat while the kids sat in the rear. She said:

"We were either fighting or we were icing each other—I don't know which one is worse—and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that."

What led Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy to fight on set

Other cast and crew members who witnessed the alleged conflict between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy also revealed their own experiences in the book.

According to those who worked on the film, the two had highly different attitudes to their craft and frequently clashed.

Tom Hardy is a provocative actor. Charlize Theron isn't one. First assistant camera Ricky Schamburg and actor Richard Norton described there was tension. While Hardy demanded justification for every item of choreography, Theron's basic desire was straightforward. She did what she was instructed to do.

Things reached a climax in Namibia one day when Charlize Theron's co-star was allegedly late for a shot, resulting in a terrible moment where things came to blows between the two.

It "got to a place where it was kind of out of hand," Theron recalled. She believed that bringing on a female producer may balance some of the equations because Theron didn't feel secure on set.

At the request of director George Miller, producer Denise Di Novi was eventually brought in to settle the matter.

Similarly, Tom Hardy, 44, has gained more clarity over the years. He admitted:

"In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. At times, the pressure on both of us was unbearable. What Charlize needed was a better, possibly more experienced partner in me."

The actor continued, joking that

"Now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

Buchanan's book can be purchased on Amazon or picked up at Barnes and Nobles.

