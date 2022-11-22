Netflix’s Lookism anime announces new release date

Park Tae-joon’s webtoon anime adaptation, Lookism, was initially scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. However, due to the horrifying and heartbreaking Halloween stampede incident that occurred on October 29, 2022, in Seoul's Itaewon district, Netflix postponed the release of Lookism in light of the tragedy.

Netflix recently announced that the anime will be released on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The streaming giant has revealed no additional details besides the anime's premiere information. Continue reading to learn more about the anime.

Is Netflix the only platform to stream the episodes of Lookism?

This year, Netflix has added a slew of anime to its massive library. On September 25, 2022, at Netflix’s "Tudum" event, the streaming giant made an announcement to include Park Tae-joon’s Lookism in its library as well. The OTT platform has become the sole provider of anime streaming worldwide, including in South Korea.

Netflix hasn't revealed the release timing of the anime. However, as the anime’s premiere gets closer, fans around the world can expect additional streaming details to be announced soon.

As we are in a national mourning period after the recent tragic loss, Lookism release date is postponed until further notice. We will update you with a new streaming date.

Netflix hasn’t revealed any additional cast members, so here’s the list of characters and their voice cast:

Park Hyung Suk: (Before) Shim Kyu Hyuck, (After) Han Shin

Lee Jin Sung: Ryu Seung Gone

Vasco: Jeong Jae Heon

Jin Ho Bin: Nam Doh Hyeong

Pyeon Duk Hwa: Hwang Chang Yung

Park Ha Neul: Sa Moon Young

Brief synopsis of the anime

Park Hyung Seok is an unpopular boy at school who is bullied and harassed by his classmates on a daily basis due to his obesity. Dealing with such oppression on a daily basis caused Park to come up with the resolve to run away from his problem and start a new life. He transfers to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school.

A few days before attending school, Park wakes up to his new body, which is tall, muscular, and has all the aspects of handsomeness. He instantly discovered that when one body is active, the other falls asleep. With his new body and identity as Daniel Park, he becomes a social media influencer, a trainee for an entertainment company, and a clothing model in the daytime.

Park soon discovers the harsh reality of society after seeing how much the world discriminates against people considered unattractive or different.

Park Tae-joon’s Lookism webtoon was first published weekly on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. Due to the webtoon’s inspiring storyline, Tencent produced a 38-episode Chinese TV drama series starring Lomon, Wayne Zhang, and Dino Lee. Studio Mir later announced plans to animate Lookism at Netflix's Tudum event. Ateez, one of the most popular K-Pop bands, performed the song Like That for the anime's opening theme.

