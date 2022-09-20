Netflix’s Romantic Killer drops a new trailer and a key visual

Wataru Momose’s popular manga series, Romantic Killer, is one of the most awaited anime adaptations of 2022. On August 27, the Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website had announced that the series would be adopted into an ONA and produced by Domerica studios.

Apart from announcing the anime’s premiere, the previous trailer introduced Riri, a wizard who looks like a potato, and the female lead character named Anzu Hoshino, who is proclaimed to be an anti-heroine. Netflix recently dropped a second trailer that disclosed additional information regarding the upcoming rom-com series.

Netflix’s Romantic Killer second trailer reveals additional cast members and an ending song

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Netflix dropped the second trailer and announced the cast members for Romantic Killer. The trailer also revealed the ending song by Mikako Komatsu, “Romantic Love ~Renai Shimasen ka? (Won’t You Fall in Love).”

Studio Domerica, renowned for producing The World Ends with You: The Animation, Seven Knights Revolution: Hero Successor, and Flying Witch Petit, has taken the responsibility of animating the anime. Romantic Killer is going to be Wataru Momose’s first anime adaptation.

Here’s how Netflix describes the anime:

"Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys."

The synopsis continues,

"Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually."

Romantic Killer’s manga was collected into four tankobon volumes, which were then published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website from July 30, 2019, to June 2, 2020. Viz Media translated the manga into English in February 2022.

Romantic Killer cast

Here are the five characters who will play an important role in the series and their voice actors:

Tsukasa Kazuki - Yuichiro Umehara (Kouma Sureno in Fruits Basket: The Final/Manabu Horikita in Classroom of the Elite)

Gakuto Kajiwara - Junta Hayami (Hitohito Tadano in Komi can’t Communicate/Asta in Black Clover)

Hijiri Koganei - Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba/Falco Grice in Attack on Titan)

Tsuchiya - Kenjiro Tsuda (Orsted in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation/Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Saki - Manaka Iwami (Mirai Shishiou in Dr. Stone/Carmilla in Re:Zero)

Makoto - Hiro Shimono (Connie Springer in Attack on Titan/Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

