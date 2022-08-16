Valorant x Webtoon: How to participate, rewards, and more

The developers at Riot Games just announced that they would be hosting a Valorant x Webtoon contest between August 23 and September 18, 2022. This is to celebrate the Fade and Valorant Champions event in Istanbul, Turkey. Fans can submit fan art by keeping it in line with the theme to win the contest.

Fans will have the chance to create an artwork depicting their vision to capture Fade. Art must stay in line with the mission to capture Fade, as shown in the İYİ GECELER - Fade Agent Trailer and in-game audio logs of The Sting. Creators will need to create a Webtoon to have a chance at winning the contest.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Starting August 23, #WEBTOON



Are you ready to Face Your Fears? Then, it's time to start creating. VALORANT and WEBTOON are teaming up… Are you in?Starting August 23, #VALORANT xWEBTOON are looking to bring the story of Fade's Sting to life. #VALORANT Are you ready to Face Your Fears? Then, it's time to start creating. riot.com/3AoMqih VALORANT and WEBTOON are teaming up… Are you in?Starting August 23, #VALORANTxWEBTOON are looking to bring the story of Fade's Sting to life. #VALORANT #WEBTOONAre you ready to Face Your Fears? Then, it's time to start creating. riot.com/3AoMqih https://t.co/FFswxyZrkw

Webtoon is a platform where creator-owned digital comics can be shared with the world. Even though it started in Korea, it has become a worldwide phenomenon. 10 winners will be chosen from the crossover contest and featured on Webtoon.

Valorant x Webtoon contest calls all artists

Artists must submit fan art or a full comic between August 23 and September 18, up to 20 panels, showing the creator's interpretation of The Sting in Istanbul to win the contest.

Four Grand Prize winners and five more winners will be selected by a panel of judges between September 19-29, which will be put in place by either Riot games or Webtoon. Webtoon fans can vote for one winner for the People's Choice award during the same period.

This is an excellent way for the fans to have a louder voice since they'll also be able to ask questions, and all the winners will be decided and announced on October 5, 2022. Due to this collab, Webtoon will also become more popular among Valorant fans, and fans will get more comics around the game's lore.

What are the rewards

In addition to giving Valorant Fans a chance to create comics on their own set in the Valorant universe, the winners will receive a few premium benefits. The Grand Prize winner and the People's Choice winner will receive an hour-long virtual brainstorming session with Riot's Premium Content team members.

They'll be able to ask questions and discuss ideas for a Gun Buddy, which will soon be included in a future Battle Pass. All ten winners will be featured on WEBTOON and the official Valorant page with a spotlight on Valorant's social and community update channels.

What are the rules

Fans are encouraged to show off their artistic talents via this competition and bring to life the “İYİ GECELER” agent trailer for Fade that was released earlier this year. The trailer had quite a few Agents from the game, including Sova, Cypher, Neon, and Breach, who went on a mission to Istanbul, Turkey, to capture Fade.

Fans participating in the contest are requested to recreate the trailer and bring the story of 'The Sting' to life in their way. The artwork or the comic can feature in any language, but the submission page must be filled out in English. There has to be a limit of 20 panels or a max of one episode, and fans can submit one entry each.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen