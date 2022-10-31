Lookism release date out: Netflix’s new Korean animated series based on popular webtoon

Netflix is all set to release a Korean animated webseries titled Lookism. The show, which will premiere on November 4, will be one of the first Korean animated series to be developed by the streaming platform.

Based on the eponymous webtoon written by Park Tae-jun, Lookism is set in a high school and deals with concepts like bodyshaming, bullying, and other such subjects.

It should be noted that this is not the first adaptation of the webseries penned by Park Tae-jun. There is also a Chinese adaptation starring Lomon in the lead role, which aired between September and December of 2019.

The official plot of Lookism

The plot of Lookism is centered around a high school student (Park Hyeong-seok) who wakes up one morning with a handsome face and perfect body. The animated series, based on the popular Korean webtoon is being brought to life by Studio Mir, the studio behind DOTA: Dragon's Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The webcomic is serialized on LINE Manga and Naver WEBTOON. The comic's plot follows the protagonist as he struggles to live his life in the face of various social issues. According to Netflix, the webcomic began serialization in 2014 and has 8.7 billion views globally.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

“Just like the original webtoon, the story of the animated series also deals with the subtle lookism and materialism present in the lives of people living in modern society.”

Speaking of the animation artistes behind the series, the streaming platform on its website, stated:

"Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects. Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries.”

Analyzing the trailer:

The trailer of Lookism gives audiences a fair idea of what one could expect. It demonstrates the difference between a boy who is obese and bullied (because of his weight) and a boy who receives an insane amount of attention because he is handsome. The show uses the fact that they are the same person with different body shells to comment on how society views fat people.

It will not only address body shaming, but also how high school is becoming a toxic environment for students. The K-drama explains the pressure they face outside of their homes in places thought to be safe, and it will be interesting to see how the lead character navigates all of this.

