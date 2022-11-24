Is Justin Hartley's Netflix film The Noel Diary based on a novel?

Justin Hartley's upcoming Netflix film, The Noel Diary, is based on a book of the same name by noted author Richard Paul Evans. Paul Evans has also written the screenplay for the film along with director Charles Shyer, Robecca Connor, and David Golden.

The movie tells the story of a famous writer who returns home and unexpectedly finds a diary that changes his life forever. It stars Justin Hartley in the lead role, along with Barrett Doss, Treat Williams, and Bonnie Bedelia, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

Netflix's The Noel Diary is based on a critically acclaimed novel

Richard Paul Evans' The Noel Diary was published in 2017. It tells the story of a romance novelist named Jacob Churcher, who returns home after decades following the death of his mother.

The trip turns out to be life-changing as he tries to deal with his dark past. Things get even more complicated after he finds an old diary from a young woman.

Here's a synopsis of the book, according to Goodreads:

''In this new holiday-themed novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Mistletoe Promise and The Walk, a man receives the best Christmas present he could ask for: the chance to re-write the past.''

The book was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics, with many praising the thematic and emotional depth of the storyline. Writer Richard Paul Evans has penned several popular novels over the years.

Paul Evans' 1993 book, The Christmas Box, was a huge commercial success and was later adapted into a TV flick. His other notable works include The Mistletoe Promise, the Michael Vey series, The Noel Letters, and many more.

A quick look at Netflix's The Noel Diary plot, trailer, and cast

Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Noel Diary on November 3, 2022, and it offers a peek into the eventful life of the protagonist, a prominent author who's returned home after a very long time. It has a somber tone at the beginning as the protagonist learns about his mother's death.

The trailer later shows the writer meeting a young woman who becomes his love interest. Overall, the trailer strikes the right balance between maintaining a melancholic and optimistic tone as it briefly sheds light on the various life-changing events the lead character experiences.

Viewers can look forward to an emotionally satisfying experience. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the film, which states:

''Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?''

Lead actor Justin Hartley looks terrific in the trailer as he portrays the various shades of his character quite brilliantly. TV audiences will recognize Hartley as Fox Crane in NBC's Passions. His other memorable acting credits include Smallville, The Young and the Restless, and This Is Us, to name a few.

Barrett Doss also stars in a vital role in the film. Doss is widely known for her performances in Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Don't miss The Noel Diary on Netflix on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes