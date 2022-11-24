The Noel Diary cast list: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss and others star in Netflix's romcom

Netflix's The Noel Diary is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2022. With much anticipation building up for the holiday film, it has been revealed that Justin Hartley from This is Us has been roped in for the movie along with Barrett Doss, James Remar, and several others.

The movie is based on Richard Paul Evans' novel of the same name. The story is about a man named Jacob who returned home after twenty years following his mother's demise. The latter became a hoarder later in her life and collected all kinds of things. There, he finds a diary by Noel, a woman who stayed with his family while she was pregnant. Meanwhile, Rachel sets out on a journey to find her mother alongside Jacob.

The official synopsis of the movie, as released by Netflix, states:

"Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?"

The movie is directed by Charles Shyer and has Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, Ridoyanul Hoq serving as the producers. Written by Richard Paul Evans, Charles Shyer, Rebecca Connor, and David Golde, the film's cast list is studded with talent and pedigree and holds the promise to bring the novel alive through the movie.

Justin Hartley will be starring alongside Barrett Doss in The Noel Diary

1) Justin Hartley as Jacob Turner

Justin Hartley plays the role of Jacob Turner in The Noel Diary.

The American actor was born in January 29, 1977, and is best known for his role in Passions, The Young and the Restless, and This is Us. Additionally, Hartley has won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 24th Acreen Actors Guild Awards.

When the director Charles Shyer casted the actor, he said:

"The truth is we’re very good friends now, and when I was casting The Noel Diary, she read the script and said, ‘You’ve got to see this guy Justin Hartley from This Is Us."

2) Barrett Doss as Rachel

Doss was born in Minnestoa on March 20 1989. She is best known for her role as Victoria Huges in Station 19.

Besides playing the character of Rachel in Noel's Diary, she also starred as Rita Hanson in the Broadway comedy Groundhog Day. Doss has received the Theatre World Award for outstanding Broadway Debut Performance. Moreover, she was also a part of Iron Fist and acted opposite Chadwick Boseman in Marshall.

3) James Remar

Born on December 31, 1953, James Remar gained recognition in Hollywood through his role as Ajax in The Warriors. He also starred opposite Richard Gere in a drama called Bent.

He has had a career that spans more than four decades and has played several famous roles in movies. Remar has starred in several acclaimed movies such as The Cotton Club, 48 Hours, Session Man, Tales from the Dark Side: The Movie, and Boys on the Side.

Additionally, the actor has starred in Dexter where he played the titular protagonist's adoptive father. Remar also starred in Grey's Anatomy and Django Unchained. He received the 8th Annual SAG award as a member of the Outstanding Comedy Ensemble for his work in Sex and the City.

Other cast members

Besides Hartley and Doss' characters, other actors' roles have yet to be made public. As such, here is a list of all the actors who will be starring in The Noel Diary:

Bonnie Bedelia

Treat Williams

Essence Atkins

Vivian Full

Aaron Costa Ganis

Andrea Sooch

The trailer of The Noel Diary

The trailer of the holiday film shows that even though the plot has a bittersweet and jolly esthetic of Christmas, it does not limit to other thematic aspects, such as grief and sadness.

Additionally, the trailer promises that the story is more than a sketch of nostalgia and the quest to find Rachel's mother, Noel, as it will also deal with other complex issues. As the characters deal with the ghosts of their past, collecting scraps of information on Noel, the two leads forge their own paths by sharing a common present together.

Don't forget to watch The Noel's Diary on Netflix today.

