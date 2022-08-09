Day Shift cast list: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and others star in Netflix action comedy film

Netflix's upcoming vampire action-comedy, Day Shift, will be releasing on August 12, 2022. Headlined by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), the film also features Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Steve Howey and Scott Adkins.

Stunt work specialist J.J. Perry, known for films like John Wick and F9: The Fate of the Furious, will be making his directorial debut with the Netflix film. He was joined by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) as producer and Peter Baxter and Jamie Foxx as executive producers. The screenplay, which is based on a story by Tyler Tice, was written by Tice and Shay Hatten.

The official synopsis for Day Shift reads:

"Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

Take a closer look at the stellar cast of the action-comedy ahead of its release.

The cast of Day Shift: Jamie Foxx headlines as a vampire hunter

Day Shift has a stellar line-up of actors with Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in prominent roles. Continue reading to learn more about the lead cast:

1) Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx will be seen in the lead role of Bud Jablonski, a blue collar worker cum vampire hunter in Day Shift.

Foxx gained wide renown for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray, which earned him an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics' Choice Movie Award.

He is also known for his roles in Jarhead (2005), Miami Vice (2006), Django Unchained (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Baby Driver (2017), Just Mercy (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Foxx is a Grammy-winning musician and has released four studio albums: Unpredictable (2005), Intuition (2008), Best Night of My Life (2010), and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses (2015). All four albums have charted in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200.

2) Dave Franco as Seth

Dave Franco in Day Shift (Image via IMDb)

Dave Franco will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the vampire action-comedy, which will feature him as an overwrought newcomer in the business, learning the ropes from Foxx's Bud Jablonski.

Franco began his career with small roles in films like Superbad (2007) and Charlie St. Cloud (2010). He made his breakthrough with a supporting role in 21 Jump Street (2012).

He has also starred in Fright Night (2011), Now You See Me (2013), Now You See Me 2 (2016), Neighbors (2014), Nerve (2016), and The Disaster Artist (2017).

In 2020, he made his directorial debut with The Rental, starring Alison Brie, who is his wife.

3) Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg will star alongside Foxx and Franco in the upcoming film in the role of Big John Elliott, who helps Bud gain access to the Union of Vampire Hunters and can be seen suavely massacring a group of vampires in the trailer.

A well-known American rapper, media personality, and actor, Snoop Dogg rose to fame with his feature on Dr. Dre's debut solo single Deep Cover, and then on Dre's debut solo album The Chronic. Since then, he has sold over 23 million albums in the U.S. and 35 million globally.

Though primarily known for his music, Snoop Dogg has also appeared in various TV series, films, music videos, and video games. He has starred in the Oscar-winning drama Training Day and the critically acclaimed cable series The L Word.

He has also starred in several documentaries such as Tupac Shakur: Thug Angel: The Life of an Outlaw, The Real Cancun, Tupac: Resurrection, Reincarnated, The Distortion of Sound, and The Black Godfather.

Aside from the lead cast, Day Shift also includes other prominent names in supporting roles:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Heather

Meagan Good as Jocelyn

Karla Souza as Audrey San Fernando

Oliver Masucci as Klaus

Zion Broadnax as Paige

Also appearing in the film are Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, C.S. Lee, and Eric Lange in various roles.

Day Shift will premiere on August 12, 2022 only on Netflix.

