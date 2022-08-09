What time will Day Shift air on Netflix? Trailer, release date, and more about Jamie Foxx's Netflix movie

Brought to you by the guys who taught John Wick how to kick a**, Day Shift is Netflix's upcoming vampire action-comedy movie starring Academy Award-winning Jamie Foxx in the lead role. It will premiere exclusively on the global streaming platform on August 12, 2022 at 3 am.

J.J. Perry, who is known for his stunt work in blockbuster films like John Wick and F9: The Fate of the Furious, will be making his directorial debut with the Jamie Foxx-starrer. He will be joined by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) as producer, Peter Baxter and Jamie Foxx as executive producers, and Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten as co-writers.

Ahead of its Netflix premiere, here's all you need to know about Day Shift:

The vampire action comedy directed by J.J. Perry and starring Django Unchained famed actor Jamie Foxx will be released on August 12, 2022 at 3 am ET exclusively on Netflix.

This means the film will be unavailable to watch in theaters or other streaming platforms. Viewers with a Netflix subscription can catch all the hilarious vampire action this Friday.

What to expect from the film?

The screenplay is written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten and the film is based on the story by Tice. The official synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

"Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

The official trailer for the action-comedy was released on July 11, 2022 and offered a first look into Jamie Foxx's vampire hunting and wisecracking blue-collar dad. It helped viewers estimate the level of gore, action, comedy, and adventure they could expect from the film.

The movie is set to break past the vampire movie boundaries set by the likes of Twilight and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and show exactly how far we've come from bygone days. Viewers got an idea of Foxx's vampire hunting action and visual effects with the trailer's opening scene wherein he completes a job and collects the vampire's fangs.

The trailer also introduced Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg's characters in the film and their dynamics with Jamie Foxx's Bud Jablonski. It was apparent that Day Shift is going to feature some high-octane action along with some amount of gore, but the intensity will be punctuated by hilarious interludes.

Who all star in J.J. Perry's Day Shift?

With Foxx headlining the film as Bud Jablonski, the film also features Dave Franco as Seth, Bud's sidekick and an inexperienced newcomer to the world of vampire hunting. Famous rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg will be seen in the role of Big John Elliott.

Other cast members will include Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, C.S. Lee, and Zion Broadnax.

Day Shift will premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2022.

