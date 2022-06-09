''Ain't the Jamie Foxx movie we were promised'': Fans confused after Hulu releases Mike trailer with Trevante Rhodes

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its biographical drama series Mike, which focuses on the life and career of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The series stars actor Trevante Rhodes in the titular role.

Earlier, there were reports of Jamie Foxx playing Tyson in a miniseries. Still, now with the trailer release of the Hulu series, fans are confused and wondering whether the Jamie Foxx project will happen.

Charles J. Moore @charles270 philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf This ain’t the Jamie Foxx movie we were promised but imma watch it twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… This ain’t the Jamie Foxx movie we were promised but imma watch it twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Read further ahead to see fans' reactions on Twitter to Trevante Rhodes playing the lead role in Hulu's Mike Tyson biopic, Mike.

Fans wanted Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson; express disappointment with Hulu's Mike trailer

Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion regarding the Jamie Foxx project after Hulu's trailer for Mike with Trevante Jones was released. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

David Amaya @AmayaNYC Still waiting on the Jamie Foxx version tbh. Still waiting on the Jamie Foxx version tbh. https://t.co/04uowUGzsU

Golden Goose Group @GTGoldenGoose When Jamie Foxx get back from the gym and turn on Hulu When Jamie Foxx get back from the gym and turn on Hulu https://t.co/6TS4g3DXvt

Eddie. @YeahEJH1 I’m starting to think that Jamie Foxx/Tyson movie ain’t never happening lmao they been talking about it for like 5+ years I’m starting to think that Jamie Foxx/Tyson movie ain’t never happening lmao they been talking about it for like 5+ years

NUFF @nuffsaidny I’m happy for Trevante Rhodes, but they’ve been talking about Jamie Foxx doing a Mike Tyson biopic for almost 10 years now. I’m happy for Trevante Rhodes, but they’ve been talking about Jamie Foxx doing a Mike Tyson biopic for almost 10 years now.

This is a @__Callipygian Stan Account🧡 @TheOTAPShow Man when is the Jamie Foxx movie about Mike Tyson coming out? I feel like we been waiting on that for 10 years now. Man when is the Jamie Foxx movie about Mike Tyson coming out? I feel like we been waiting on that for 10 years now.

Larry Legend @larryislegend Is that Mike Tyson biopic starring Jamie Foxx ever gonna be completed? Is that Mike Tyson biopic starring Jamie Foxx ever gonna be completed?

TurnPike Mike @Mj_1time twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st… philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf Trevante a good actor no doubt but nah I want that Jamie foxx version Trevante a good actor no doubt but nah I want that Jamie foxx version 😐 twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

Cleo Sol Stan @Popalop718 philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf I'll be watching but how are we getting this before the film starring Jamie Foxx? twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… I'll be watching but how are we getting this before the film starring Jamie Foxx? twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Many fans are concerned about Jamie Foxx's project, while some expressed enthusiasm to see Trevante Rhodes portray Mike Tyson while also hoping for the Foxx project to take off sometime in the future.

Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson

In 2015, it was announced that Jamie Foxx would play the lead role in a Mike Tyson biopic. However, the project did not take off due to constant personnel changes. In March 2021, it was announced that a miniseries with Foxx as Tyson was in the works with Martin Scorsese as a producer and director Antoine Fuqua at the helm. The project is reportedly still in the works, and there is no new information on the release date or plot.

Although he started as a comedian, Foxx has essayed a wide range of characters in numerous films, garnering critical acclaim with films like Django Unchained, Any Given Sunday, Collateral, and many more. Anticipation around Foxx's Mike Tyson project is relatively high, and fans have been waiting for quite some time now. After having portrayed several complex characters over the years, Tyson's role was set to be a significant turning point in Foxx's career. Fans are, however, still hopeful that the much-awaited miniseries will happen sometime soon in the future.

Foxx's most recent projects include Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Netflix show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which he created along with Jim Patterson.

About Trevante Rhodes

Actor Trevante Rhodes has been a part of several films and shows, including Barry Jenkins' acclaimed Moonlight, the sci-fi action thriller The Predator, and Netflix's Bird Box. He's fetched several awards and accolades, including the Chicago Film Critics Association, the Black Reel Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and many more for his performance in Moonlight.

While Trevante Rhodes was not expected to play Tyson earlier, he looked pretty impressive in Hulu's trailer for Mike. With a relatively distinguished body of work to his name, Rhodes is expected to do justice to a character that is both controversial and loved.

Mike synopsis and release date

As per the show's official synopsis:

“MIKE explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

The streaming video service Hulu announced that MIKE (previously known as Iron Mike) would premiere on Thursday, August 25.

