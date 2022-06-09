''Ain't the Jamie Foxx movie we were promised'': Fans confused after Hulu releases Mike trailer with Trevante Rhodes

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its biographical drama series Mike, which focuses on the life and career of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The series stars actor Trevante Rhodes in the titular role.
Earlier, there were reports of Jamie Foxx playing Tyson in a miniseries. Still, now with the trailer release of the Hulu series, fans are confused and wondering whether the Jamie Foxx project will happen.
Read further ahead to see fans' reactions on Twitter to Trevante Rhodes playing the lead role in Hulu's Mike Tyson biopic, Mike.
Fans wanted Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson; express disappointment with Hulu's Mike trailer
Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion regarding the Jamie Foxx project after Hulu's trailer for Mike with Trevante Jones was released. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:
Many fans are concerned about Jamie Foxx's project, while some expressed enthusiasm to see Trevante Rhodes portray Mike Tyson while also hoping for the Foxx project to take off sometime in the future.
Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson
In 2015, it was announced that Jamie Foxx would play the lead role in a Mike Tyson biopic. However, the project did not take off due to constant personnel changes. In March 2021, it was announced that a miniseries with Foxx as Tyson was in the works with Martin Scorsese as a producer and director Antoine Fuqua at the helm. The project is reportedly still in the works, and there is no new information on the release date or plot.
Although he started as a comedian, Foxx has essayed a wide range of characters in numerous films, garnering critical acclaim with films like Django Unchained, Any Given Sunday, Collateral, and many more. Anticipation around Foxx's Mike Tyson project is relatively high, and fans have been waiting for quite some time now. After having portrayed several complex characters over the years, Tyson's role was set to be a significant turning point in Foxx's career. Fans are, however, still hopeful that the much-awaited miniseries will happen sometime soon in the future.
Foxx's most recent projects include Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Netflix show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which he created along with Jim Patterson.
About Trevante Rhodes
Actor Trevante Rhodes has been a part of several films and shows, including Barry Jenkins' acclaimed Moonlight, the sci-fi action thriller The Predator, and Netflix's Bird Box. He's fetched several awards and accolades, including the Chicago Film Critics Association, the Black Reel Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and many more for his performance in Moonlight.
While Trevante Rhodes was not expected to play Tyson earlier, he looked pretty impressive in Hulu's trailer for Mike. With a relatively distinguished body of work to his name, Rhodes is expected to do justice to a character that is both controversial and loved.
Mike synopsis and release date
As per the show's official synopsis:
“MIKE explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”
The streaming video service Hulu announced that MIKE (previously known as Iron Mike) would premiere on Thursday, August 25.