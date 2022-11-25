The Noel Diary ending explained: Does Jake find love at the end?

The Noel Diary is the latest installment in the long list of Netflix's romantic drama movies. The movie is set during the time of Christmas and is bound to make the audience feel the Christmas spirit, warmth, and joy. The emotionally driven romantic movie made its arrival on Netflix on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The movie has taken its inspiration from renowned American author Richard Paul Evans' novel of the same name. The author has also served as the screenplay writer for the movie, along with Rebecca Connor, David Golden, and Charles Shyer (who is also the movie's director.)

Ashley Rowe has served as the cinematographer of The Noel Diary, while Dara Taylor has acted as the music composer for the movie. The Christmas special romantic drama movie has been produced by Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, and Ridoyanul Hoq.

The official synopsis for The Noel Diary reads:

"Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?"

Since the movie's arrival on the streaming platform, it has already started to receive a lot of positive responses from viewers for its heartwarming storyline, acting performances, and heartfelt ending.

The ending of Netflix's The Noel Diary explained

What happens upon Jake's arrival in his hometown?

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The movie The Noel Diary chronicles the story of a famous spy thriller writer named Jake Turner who has to visit his hometown during the Christmas season after his mother passes away. From the very beginning of the movie, the audience can understand that his relationship with both his parents was not ideal as he hasn't spoken to them in a very long time.

It is also very evident that Jake does not have any space for love in his life. However, upon his visit to his hometown, Jake's life changes forever. An unknown woman enters Jake's old house while he is still there. The woman is introduced as Rachel, and she is looking for Jake's parents.

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

From the moment Rachel and Jake meet each other, the sparks start to fly and it is clear that they are both attracted to each other. Rachel reveals to Jake that she is in search of her birth mother who left her when she was just a child. She also reveals that she has come to Jake's old house as her birth mother used to work there as a nanny for Jake and his older brother.

Later, the two learn from a neighbor that Jake's father knows more about Rachel's mother. Jake does not want to visit his father, but Rachel urges him to come with her and the two proceed on a journey to meet Jake's father.

Does Rachel come back to Jake?

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Throughout the entire journey, Jake and Rachel start to develop strong feelings for each other. During their journey at one point, Rachel finds a diary in Jake's car that he has taken from his old house. The diary belongs to Rachel's mother, Noel. In the diary, Rachel discovers that her mother became pregnant with her when she was only seventeen years old and was unprepared to raise a child on her own.

Thus, she had to let go of Rachel. It is an extremely emotionally heavy moment for Rachel and at that emotional moment, Jake stays by her side, comforting her. When the two finally reach Jake's father's house, Jake talks to his father. His father accepts his mistakes and asks for forgiveness. Jake forgives his father and the two reconcile.

A still from The Noel Diary (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Soon, Jake realizes that he is in love with Rachel. So, he rushes to tell her about his feelings. However, Rachel rejects him as she is already engaged to someone else. Jake's heart is broken. But later on, Rachel comes back to Jake's house as she is also in love with him. The two share a passionate kiss. The movie, The Noel Diary, ends with the two starting a new life together.

The Noel Diary is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes