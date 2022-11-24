Christmas on Mistletoe Farm review: Is the new Netflix Christmas movie worth the watch?

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, the highly immersing heartfelt Christmas special family movie, made its debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The Holiday special has been written and directed by Debbie Isitt. Hannah Perks has served as the executive producer for the movie, while Nick Jones has acted as the producer for Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

Sean Van Hales has served as the cinematographer for the brand new Christmas movie, while Nicky Ager has given music to Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, along with the writer and director of the movie, Debbie Isitt. Netflix's official synopsis for the movie states that:

"After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever."

The movie chronicles the story of a single father named Matt Cunningham, who recently lost his wife. He has five little children named Rosie, Lily, Charlie, Buster, and Violet. In it, Matt visits a rural countryside named Cobbledon to stay at the farm his father has left for him. A new exciting adventure unfolds as the Cunninghams begin to live at the Mistletoe Farm.

Without further delay, let's jump right in to find out how the latest Netflix Christmas movie has turned out.

A review of Netflix's Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

A lighthearted family movie perfect for the Holiday Season

Debbie Isitt has done a marvelous job in creating a festive-like heart-melting atmosphere throughout the movie. Without a shred of doubt, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is steeped in the Holiday spirit, and brings everything we love about Christmas time to the screen.

The movie also delves deep into the bond between a father and his children. It shows how hard it can be for a father to raise children without their mother. The depiction also puts a spotlight on the role of a community in children's lives and the importance of learning from real-life situations.

The movie is bound to melt the hearts of the viewers, especially the younger ones. Hence, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is the perfect fit for a wintery evening watch with one's family.

Marvelous cinematography elevates the movie

A still from Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Image via Netflix)

The most appealing thing about Netflix's latest Christmas movie is its incredible cinematography. The cinematographer for the movie, Sean Van Hales, has done an exceptional job in capturing the enchanting beauty of the countryside.

Shot on vibrant green farms in the West Midlands in the United Kingdom, the movie's gorgeous backdrop is a massive highlight and takes things to another level.

The way the cinematographer has captured the scenes, including the one where the children ride their bicycles on the country road or the one where the animals run free after Matt forgets to close the farm gate, is absolutely stunning to witness. Hence, the cinematography has definitely elevated the movie.

Promising acting performances by the lead cast

Actor Scott Garnham, who portrays the lead character Matt Cunningham in Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is at the front and center of the movie. He has done an amazing job by diving deep into the character and bringing out all the right amount of emotional feelings on screen.

His character struggles to keep up the right balance between his professional and his family life. The actor successfully depicts it on screen. The challenges that Matt has to go through to raise five children on his own, while managing office work, is quite moving to witness.

Another significant character in the movie is Beano, the farmhand. The character is played by actor Scott Paige. It is safe to say that her acting performance in the movie is one of the biggest highlights of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. His character is thoroughly entertaining and hilarious.

Scott Paige charmingly entertains the audience from the very beginning until the very end of the movie. Scenes such as the one where Beano, along with other villagers, sends away the developers who arrive at the farm to buy it out from Matt, or the one where he goes to the city to rectify his mistakes that make Matt lose his job, are quite impressive. Hence, Scott Paige has done a great job in the movie.

Other actors in the cast include Kathryn Drysdale, Delilah O'Riordan, Madison Davis, Evan Scott, Dexter Sol Ansell, Faith Delaney, Ashley Jensen and several others. All of them have done a good job in the overall success of the movie.

Don't forget to catch Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

