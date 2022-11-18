Slumberland ending explained: Does Nemo see her father again in new Netflix fantasy movie?

Slumberland finally made its arrival on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Friday, November 18. The movie has been gleaned from renowned animator and cartoonist Winsor McCay's much-celebrated comic character Little Nemo.

The official synopsis for Slumberland released by Netflix read as:

"Welcome to Slumberland, the world of dreams! Jason Momoa plays “Flip” an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father."

David Guion and Michael Handelman have served as screenplay writers for the movie, while Francis Lawrence has acted as the director for Slumberland. Jo Willems is the cinematographer for the brand new Netflix movie, while Pinar Toprak has served as the music composer.

Since the fantasy-adventure movie debuted on Netflix, it has already started to accumulate a lot of positive responses from viewers all around the world for its emotionally driven compelling storyline, captivating performances by the lead actors, and its nail-biting ending.

Without further ado, here's how the ending of Slumberland has turned out.

The ending of Netflix's Slumberland explained

What happens to Nemo's father?

Slumberland begins with a little girl named Nemo, living in a fascinating lighthouse on an island with her loving father. The father and daughter duo seem to have an unconventionally wonderful life together. Nemo's life is very different from other kids her age. She is home-schooled by her father and the two share a very special bond.

Her father is seen teaching Nemo everything about sailing and taking care of a lighthouse. He tells her different enchanting stories at bedtime. They seem to have built a small, beautiful world of their own. Everything is going perfectly, however, one day, Nemo's entire world turns upside down when her father gets lost in the vast sea.

It is shown that Nemo's father tucked her into bed before leaving, telling her that he would return soon. But the next morning, news of her father's disappearance reaches Nemo, leaving the little girl absolutely heartbroken. Viewers get to see that he went into the sea on a stormy night after getting an emergency call for a rescue mission, but could not make it back.

What is Flip's real identity?

The night Nemo's father disappears, she sees a terrifying nightmare, where a shadowy monster engulfs her father. After her father's death, she goes to live with her uncle Philip in the big city, where she begins to wander around Slumberland, the world of dreams, while sleeping. In the dream world, her toy pig becomes real and the two go on fascinating adventures.

In the dream world, when Nemo reaches the lighthouse, she finds a strange man named Flip inside it, who is after a map that will guide him to reach his desired destination, the Sea of Nightmares. Therein lie some magical pearls that have the power to make one's dream come true.

After Nemo finds the map, the two go on a mission to find the pearls. During their journey, Nemo gets to know the real reason behind Flip's desire to get to the pearls. He has forgotten his real identity and thus, is stuck in the dream world and cannot return to the real world.

Later on, when Nemo's uncle Philip tells Nemo about his childhood memories with his brother, where he used to pretend to be a wild adventurous man, Flip, Nemo realizes that Flip is none other than her uncle Philip. He also tells her that he never remembers his dreams and that is why his other significant part, Flip, can't leave the dream world.

Does Nemo reunite with her father?

After many obstacles, Nemo and Flip finally arrive at the sea of nightmares, where deep within the unforgiving sea lies the wish-granting magic pearls. But when Nemo tells Flip about his real identity, he becomes extremely disappointed and wakes Nemo up from her dream, leaving the mission incomplete.

However, Nemo is determined to find those pearls as she wants to see her father again more than anything. So after being left alone by Flip, she goes on a mission to find the pearls alone with her pig. The two bravely reach the sea of nightmares and Nemo finally finds the pearls, but at that time, the monster from her nightmare comes to haunt her.

Viewers get to see that Flip comes to her rescue. Unfortunately, the monster gets him and starts engulfing him. However, Nemo saves Flip's life by using the pearl to wish for him to wake up, finally reuniting Flip with his other part Philip, who is also coming to rescue Nemo in the real world as she is in the stormy sea all by herself in the real world.

In the dream world, after using the pearl, Nemo is heartbroken as she can't see her father again. But Pig saves the day as he took another pearl and Nemo uses it to reunite with her father. The two share a loving and emotional moment together. Her father then asks Nemo to live her life to the fullest in the real world.

He insists that the real world is waiting for her and she is ready to face it. With her father's advice, Nemo wakes up from her dream and is reunited with her uncle Philip in the real world.

Catch Slumberland, currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes