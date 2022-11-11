"Best thing I've seen all day": Jason Momoa's Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance causes Twitter frenzy

Jason Momoa caused quite a stir when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, where he was promoting his Netflix film, Slumberland.

Momoa arrived at the show in his costume from the movie; purple satin pajamas topped with a pink velvet coat and shiny accents. But he soon went almost bare when the host alluded to the actor's recent Instagram post where he was seen wearing a traditional Hawaiian malo on a fishing trip. Kimmel asked:

"I want to ask you about this photograph, because this is, I assume, happens in Hawaii. You're deep sea fishing there. None of the other guys are wearing one of these."

A malo is a traditional loin cloth worn by Hawaiian men. Explaining the outfit in the post, the Slumberland actor stated:

"I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War and it's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white a**."

When Kimmel questioned if the malo is comfortable to wear, the Aquaman actor commented:

"Oh my God, yes. I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

Upon hearing this, Jimmy Kimmel inquired if he was wearing a malo under his clothes, to which the 43-year-old actor exclaimed:

"Of course!"

After which, the actor went ahead and stripped off his clothes except for the malo, bearing his backside for the audience and the host. Kimmel jokingly fanned himself while the audience cheered for the actor.

Clips from the show immediately hit social media and fans were overjoyed, to say the least.

Image via Twitter/@goldenparrot_

"I've watched that Jason Momoa Jimmy Kimmel video way too many times" - Netizens react

Needless to say, Jason Momoa's appearance on the show went viral. Internet users immediately reacted, calling the actor "hot" and "beautiful." Some even wondered why he was not making it to any "sexiest man alive" lists.

Here are some of the reactions compiled from Twitter:

💗 @DaisyDoubleD existing to witness the indescribable beauty that is jason momoa > existing to witness the indescribable beauty that is jason momoa >

Adrienne @adrienne1983 I've watched that Jason Momoa Jimmy Kimmel video way too many times I've watched that Jason Momoa Jimmy Kimmel video way too many times

10/11/1997 @PrincessZeldaBb @ohchadwick He is the sexiest hottest man on this entire planet like it’s not FAIR @ohchadwick He is the sexiest hottest man on this entire planet like it’s not FAIR

sahaar @sahaar81261205 @ohchadwick He should have been named the People Sexiest man alive @ohchadwick He should have been named the People Sexiest man alive

kp @renka9903 @ohchadwick My friends used to laugh at me when he was on Baywatch Hawaii and I declared him my crush. Little did they know... @ohchadwick My friends used to laugh at me when he was on Baywatch Hawaii and I declared him my crush. Little did they know...

Rylo @Rylo63804905 @ohchadwick He loves his body as much as I do @ohchadwick He loves his body as much as I do😭

Tiff @tiffy1965 @ohchadwick Wait this is the most amazing thing I’ve seen this year @ohchadwick Wait this is the most amazing thing I’ve seen this year

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa is an American actor known for his roles as Aquaman in DCEU and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He was born in Hawaii and is frequently known to promote and protect Hawaiian culture.

In 2019, Jason Momoa protested the construction of a thirty-meter telescope on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano that is sacred to Hawaiian culture. He is known to proudly wear tattoos of his heritage on his body.

He recently had a head tattoo done using traditional tattooing methods to honor his Hawaiian roots. Jason Momoa was seen wearing a malo on a fishing trip in October, shared on his Instagram profile, @prideofgypsies as a video.

His most recent film, Slumberland, is a fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrence which is set to release on November 11, 2022. It follows a girl who teams up with an outlaw (Momoa) as she looks for her father in the dream world of Slumberland. The film stars Marlow Barkley and Chris O'Dowd along with Jason Momoa.

