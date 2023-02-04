Viking Wolf ending explained: Was officer Berg able to stop her daughter Thale?

Viking Wolf is a brand new Norwegian thriller movie that arrived on Friday, February 3, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Espen Aukan and Stig Svendsen have served as writers of the highly fascinating movie. Svendsen has also acted as the director.

The official synopsis for Viking Wolf, released by Netflix, reads:

"17-year-old Thale must move with her parents to a small town when her mother gets a job at the local police department. After a student is brutally murdered at a party that Thale attends, she suddenly becomes a key witness. Who, or rather what, was the killer?"

The lead cast members of Viking Wolf include Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne as Thale Berg, Liv Mjönes as Liv Berg, Sjur Vatne Brean as Jonas Larson, Arthur Hakalahti as William, and several others.

Since the Norwegian thriller arrived on Netflix, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive responses for its thrilling storyline, promising acting performances by the cast members, and nail-biting ending.

The ending of Netflix's new Norwegian thriller Viking Wolf explained

What happened to Thale?

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

The movie chronicles the story of a teenage girl named Thale, who recently moved to Nybo with her mother, a police officer, her stepfather, and her younger sister.

As a new girl, she was just starting to mix up with her new classmates when a terrifying incident turned her life upside down. While at the bay, she witnessed another girl from her class getting attacked by a mysterious and deadly animal. As she tried to help the girl, the animal attacked her, injuring her.

A few days later, the other girl's dead body was found in the woods. After extensive research by officer Berg, Thale's mother, it was revealed that the animal was a werewolf.

After the terrible incident, Thale began to see and experience unusual things. All her senses were increased. Later, Thale got infected by the werewolf, and she also turned into a destructive and blood-thirsty animal, a werewolf.

Did officer Berg put an end to her daughter Thale's wrath?

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

One day, on a full moon night, while hanging out with Jonas, Thale almost turned into a werewolf and brutally attacked the former, who ended up dead. After realizing what she had become, Thale decided to leave the place.

She got inside the bus to get out of Nybo, but during the bus journey, she turned into a complete werewolf and began a killing spree. She even started chasing her sister and her stepfather.

When officer Berg understood the situation, she rushed to stop Thale, but it was too late. Thale had already killed many people. After reaching the spot, Berg and William tried to calm her with an elephant tranquilizer. However, it did not work the first time, and Thale attacked her mother. At that moment, Thale's younger sister stabbed her with an injection that made her fall asleep.

A still from Viking Wolf (Image Via IMDb)

Later, at the hospital, her mother shot her with a silver bullet to stop her as she knew her daughter was the biggest threat to human beings. She did not have any other option but to kill her.

Don't forget to catch Viking Wolf, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

