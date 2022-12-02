Troll, the highly awaited and fascinating Norwegian fantasy action-adventure movie, finally made its arrival on Thursday, December 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The brand new Netflix movie has been directed by Roar Uthaug.

Jallo Faber has served as the cinematographer of the movie, while Johannes Ringen has acted as its music composer. Harald Zwart, Roar Uthaug, Veslemoey Ruud Zwart, Espen Sandberg, and Tim King have acted as executive producers for the Norwegian film.

The official synopsis for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

"When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless palaeontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc."

Ever since the movie was released, it has already begun to get a lot of positive responses for its unique and refreshing storyline, gripping performances by the cast, and highly riveting ending.

The ending of Netflix's Troll explored

Does Nora's father Tobias Tidemann die?

A still from the film (Image Via IMDb)

The brand new adventure-fantasy movie showcases a giant ancient creature waking up in the Dovre Mountains in Hjerkinn, causing a massive eruption in the mountainous area and killing several workers as well as activists. The creature becomes a threat to human beings.

Highly concerned about the destruction, Norwegian authorities then call Nora Tidemann, a palaeobiologist, to examine the cause of the eruption.

After seeing video footage of the incident, Nora realizes that the eruption was caused by a giant creature. This leads her to believe that the fairytale stories about kings and trolls that her father used to tell her, are true.

A still from the film (Image Via IMDb)

Nora goes to her father, Tobias Tidemann, for help as he is the expert in this area. When they see the creature with their own eyes, Tobias instantly realizes that it is a troll, an ancient creature of the world.

The task force starts to open fire on the creature but Tobias knows that contrary to popular belief, trolls are not harmful and are in fact quite sensible.

Tobias goes on to surrender to the troll and starts talking to it, saying that he is not there to harm it. The creature seems to understand this and stops moving. However, at that moment, another member of the task force opens fire on the troll, making it angry. In its rage, the creature lashes out at Tobias, fatally injuring him.

Nora rushes towards his father and after uttering a string of words, including 'palace', 'king' and 'home', Tobias unfortunately passes away.

What happens to the giant creature?

A still from the film (Image Via IMDb)

After learning about the creature's existence, the Norwegian authority plans to use a deadly nuclear missile to kill it. However, the weapon poses a great threat to humanity itself. Nora stands against it and tries to come up with a way to save both the creature and the people by following her father's last given instructions.

She realizes what her father meant by palace, king, and home. So, she and Andreas reach a palace where Sinding takes them to an underground cave, which used to be the home of the king of the trolls. It is now filled with giant bones and skeletons. Nora realizes that the creature that has been awakened is also coming to the palace, which used to be his home.

Nora uses one of the skeleton heads to lure the creature from the city to the mountainous areas. At one point, the head of the skeleton drops from the car and the creature takes it. However, when the head drops from the creature's hand, it becomes furious and looks like it is about to go on a rampage.

In a bid to try and stop it, Nora remembers a folklore told to her by her father, where it was said that direct sunlight turns trolls into stone. She arranges massive lights with the help of Kaptein Kristoffer Holm's task force and is eventually able to stop the creature, preventing the authorities prevent from launching the missile.

A still from the film (Image Via IMDb)

However, Nora eventually understands that the creature won't survive the power of the lights, so, she rushes to turn off the lights.

Luckily, the sun comes up soon after, and as the bright sunlight touches the creature's body, it turns into stone, forming a mountain-like structure. The movie ends with an emotional Nora who then goes on to name the newly-formed mountain "Tobias Boulder" after her father.

Don't forget to catch Troll, which is currently streaming exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

