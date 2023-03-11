Have a nice day! review: Is the new Mexican comedy drama movie on Netflix worth the watch?

Have a nice day! is the latest addition to Netflix's promising list of Mexican movies. The movie made its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform this Friday, March 10, 2023.

Javier Peñalosa is the writer of the film, alongside Yibran Asuad as director. The official synopsis for Have a nice day! reads:

"A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer's anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life."

Since the movie was launched on Netflix, it has been getting quite a lot of positive attention from the audience for its heartfelt storyline, good direction, and performances by the lead actors. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out how Have a nice day! has turned out.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Have a nice day! on Netflix: A heartwarming comedy drama movie, elevated by realistic acting by the lead cast

A refreshingly woven storyline

The Netflix movie chronicles the story of a retired old man named Enrique. He desires to reconnect and reunite with his true love Irma La Bomba, who was initially his co-host for a radio show, but later shot to fame, as a result of which she and Enrique lost touch.

In the movie, Enrique saves up money by working at a grocery store and illegally selling pieces of cardboard and steel, just so that he can visit Mexico and meet La Bomba again. However, by the end of the movie, it is revealed that La Bomba has passed away, leaving Enrique's dream unfulfilled.

The writer of the movie, Javier Peñalosa, has done an excellent job of presenting the entire story in a unique and heartfelt manner. The story is bound to hit the audience emotionally as it is told in the most realistic way possible. Thus, the writing is one of the biggest highlights of Have a nice day!.

Impressive direction

The director of the movie, Yibran Asuad, has also done an amazing job, capturing every scene in such a way that they feel real and yet subtly dramatic, thereby enhancing the watching experience for viewers.

Scenes such as the one where Enrique dreams about his long lost love, or the one where Picho sees his love interest and another boy together, or the one where Enrique finds out that La Bomba has died are all well-directed and quite impactful owing to its high emotional quotient.

Thus, it is safe to say that if the audience is looking for a different approach to a comedy drama, Have a nice day! is definitely worth the watch.

Gripping acting performances by the main cast

Renowned actor Álvaro Guerrero has done an incredible job of portraying the lead character Enrique. The character is quite complex, with several layers beneath his otherwise straightforward personality, and Guerrero has managed to portray these nuances splendidly.

At times, the character may feel quite kind and generous, whereas at other times, the character is extremely selfish, self-centered, and rude, making him even more human and thus, relatable. His acting has, without a shred of doubt, elevated the movie to another level.

The two other significant characters in the movie are played by Eduardo Minett and Andrea Chaparro. They have also done an amazing job of portraying their characters with skill and utmost honesty.

Have a nice day! is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

