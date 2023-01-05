How I Became a Gangster review: Is the new Netflix crime-action movie a hit or a miss?

How I Became a Gangster, the highly stimulating and action-heavy Polish mafia movie, made its debut exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Maciej Kawulski has served as the director of the exhilarating gangster movie, while Krzysztof Gureczny has acted as the writer.

Bartek Cierlica is the cinematographer of the Netflix film, which was produced by Tomasz Wardyn. Rafal Biernacik, Marcin Ciolek, Adam Gudell, Maciej Kawulski, Sebastian Kwiatkowski, and Robert Kijak have all acted as co-producers of How I Became a Gangster.

The official synopsis for How I Became a Gangster, given by Netflix. reads:

"An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time."

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

Ever since the movie was released on Netflix, it has been getting quite the attention of viewers due to its dramatic and complex plotlines, brilliant direction, cinematography, and acting by the lead cast.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the film mentioned.

How I Became a Gangster: This Netflix Polish mafia action movie boasts brilliant cinematography

Mindful and twisted storylines made the movie quite gripping to watch

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

The movie depicts the story of an unnamed protagonist who had the desire to become a gangster from a very early age. By working his way up with his intelligence, combined with a set of unbreakable rules and methodical strategies, he made his own trusted team and ended up becoming one of the biggest mafia leaders in Poland.

However, the plot is not as simple as it may seem. On his way to the top, this man had to face a lot of obstacles and hardships. Midway through, the story turned its focus on the loyalty between him and one of his gang members, Walden, whom he loved like his own brother. Things took a hair-raising turn at the end of the film, leaving the audience in a state of shock.

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

Writer Krzysztof Gureczny did a great job in giving the movie a grand and dramatic feel that aligns really well with its main theme. The way the movie was written provides viewers an insight into the world of the Polish mafia, which terrorized Poland for several decades.

The mindfully-woven complex screenplay makes the film arresting. It is absolutely worth the watch, especially for admirers of the crime-action genre.

Excellent cinematography and direction enhanced the watching experience

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

The biggest highlights of the Polish mafia movie are its cinematography and direction. Cinematographer Bartek Cierlica did an outstanding job of capturing several intense moments within the film.

Scenes like the one where the protagonist and gang members killed another rival gang member, or the one where the protagonist destroyed Daniel's business empire, or the one where he got into a fight inside the prison, were absolutely stunning to watch.

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

The director of the Netflix movie, Maciej Kawulski, did an amazing job of presenting the series of events in the movie in such a way that it is bound to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride.

The well-written scenes were further elevated thanks to the measured cinematography and direction.

Exceptional acting performances by the lead cast

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

The lead cast of the movie brilliantly portrayed their characters and led the action-packed crime-drama movie to its success.

Marcin Kowalczyk, the unnamed protagonist, delved deep into his role as a one-of-a-kind mafia leader and brought the character alive on screen, doing a commendable job of playing his role in a raw and honest manner. From action sequences to extremely emotional scenes, Marcin Kowalczyk was absolutely brilliant to watch.

A still from How I Became a Gangster (Image Via IMDb)

Actor Tomasz Wlosok as Walden also did an immersing job of playing another pivotal character in the movie. The way he executed his role from the very beginning to the very end was an absolute treat to watch.

Other actors on the cast list, including Natalia Szroeder, Jan Frycz, Natalia Siwiec, Adam Woronowicz, Piotr Rogucki, Adam Bobik, and a few others also did a good job in playing their significant roles in the Polish movie. The movie is definitely a hit and a must-watch for crime-action lovers.

Don't forget to catch How I Became a Gangster, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

