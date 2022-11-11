Lost Bullet 2 review: Is the Netflix sequel action movie hit or miss?

Lost Bullet 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to the highly exhilarating action-heavy 2020 movie, Lost Bullet. The sequel made its arrival on Netflix on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Guillaume Pierret is the writer of the movie. He has also directed the movie, alongside Alban Lenoir. Mathieu Ageron and Rémi Leautier have served as the producers, Morgan S. Dalibert has acted as the cinematographer and Romain Trouillet has given music to the film.

The official synopsis for Lost Bullet 2, per Netflix, reads:

"Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor."

Since the thriller-action sequel movie was launched on Netflix, it has been getting quite the attention from viewers. People are lauding Lost Bullet 2 for its fast-paced features, arresting storyline, direction, cinematography and the acting by the movie's lead actors.

Lost Bullet 2's thrilling and engrossing storylines are only elavated by its electrifying direction

Lost Bullet 2 is the latest addition to Netflix's long and promising list of action movies. What makes the movie stand out is its fast and stimulating action-packed storylines and effectively arresting direction. The story begins with Lino and Julia working together with the narcotics unit and Lino desperately searching for Marco to exact his long-awaited revenge.

The story is just like any other revenge movie that focuses on catching the bad guys and making them pay for what they did. However, what makes this movie quite immersing is its incredible direction. It simply hooks the viewers right from the beginning.

Director of both parts of the Lost Bullet, Guillaume Pierret has done an incredible job of keeping the momentum going and creating a thrilling experience for the viewers. The way Pierret has directed the film, it is bound to be loved by action and car-chase fans.

For the most part, the film has highly exhilarating and exciting races between Lino and the other parties. These races and car fights are shot so brilliantly that they add to the viewer's experience of it.

Outstanding cinematography

Cinematography plays a massive role in any project's appeal and success. It is safe to say that in terms of cinematography, Lost Bullet 2, has absolutely hit the right target. It presents the action-loving audience with an exciting and quite gripping cinematography.

Cinematographer Morgan S. Dalibert has done an amazing job in making the scenes quite appealing to the audience. It is truly impressive how several scenes from the movie have been captured.

However, there are certain scenes that are simply very riveting. These include the one where Lino brings Marco to the narcotics unit or when Yuri and his men are chasing Lino.

Needless to say, the cinematography of Netflix's latest action movie is excellent and amazingly adds to the success of the sequel.

Engaging acting performances by the lead cast of the sequel movie

Acting performances by the lead actors in the sequel are some of the biggest highlights of the movie. Alban Lenoir, who plays the lead role of Lino, has done a phenomenal job. The actor delves deep into the emotions of the character, who has lost his loving brother and mentor, and is seeking revenge at any cost.

In several scenes, actor Alban Lenoir has absolutely stolen the show. The scene with him confronting Moss about keeping Marco alive and safe or when he almost kills Julia by accident, are the ones where he truly shines.

Stéfi Celma as Julia, the power-house narcotics officer and an engineer who is in love with Lino, has brought out all the emotional nuances of the character. She is quite brilliant at portraying her character to the fullest potential. Her on-screen realness and rawness is quite evident and only works to make the movie a great one to watch.

Her character's on-screen chemistry with Lino is outstanding, and the actress portrays Julia's unshakeable love for Lino marvelously.

Other actors on the cast list for the Netflix movie include Sébastien Lalanne as Marco, Diego Martín as Alvaro, Pascale Arbillot as Moss, Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri, Jérôme Niel as Yann and Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski. They have also done a brilliant job in playing their significant role in the movie.

Don't forget to catch Lost Bullet 2, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

