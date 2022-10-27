Hellhole review: Is the latest Polish horror-thriller movie on Netflix, worth watching?

Hellhole, the newly arrived Polish horror-thriller on Netflix, has been creating a lot of buzz among viewers. They are appreciating its ominously woven terrifying storylines, astonishing and quite striking ending, and the incredible acting by the lead actors as well as the film's impressive direction.

The intense and suspenseful horror movie Hellhole, arrived exclusively on Netflix this Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Bartosz M. Kowalski has served as the director of the movie. He has also acted as the screenplay writer for the movie, along with Mirella Zaradkiewicz.

Cezary Stolecki is the cinematographer of Hellhole, while Carl-Johan Sevedag has given music to the movie. The movie has been produced by Malgorzata Fogel-Gabrys, Jan Kwiecinski and Mirella Zaradkiewicz.

The official synopsis for the Polis film, according to Netflix, reads:

"In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy."

A suspensefully woven ominous storyline - A review of Polish film Hellhole

The movie Hellhole is filled with ominous elements of terror, whether it's man-made or supernatural. Its screenplay writers, Kowalski and Zaradkiewicz, have done an excellent job in providing the audience with a storyline that is straight-forward and complex at the same time.

The story's strength lies in its ominous nature and its shocking twist at the very end. It explores the fine line between worldly and otherworldly quite well, and screenplay writers need to be appreciated for their ability to create the complex zones so easily.

Several scenes are intriguingly written and have successfully created the suspenseful atmosphere that the movie needed the most. These include the one where Marek speaks to Monk Piotr inside the confession box, or the one where Prior Andrzej acts to perform exorcism

Thus, the highly riveting storyline of the movie adds positively to the success of the movie.

Brilliant direction by Bartosz M. Kowalski

The director of the movie, Bartosz M. Kowalski, has done a great job in creating an atmosphere of fear, danger and death. From the very beginning of the movie, the director has tried to capture every aspect of evil in its most raw and real form.

The way he has shot each scene is highly impressive and undoubtedly deserves appreciation. Directions in scenes such as the one with all the amputated dead women's bodies hanging or the one where Marek discovers a ghastly hole inside his room, are gripping.

Without a shred of doubt, the direction of the movie has elevated the ominous storyline to another level of terror. Its direction makes the movie stand out among the rest.

Impressive acting performances by the lead actors

A still from Hellhole (Image Via Netflix)

The lead actor in the Polish horror movie Hellhole, Piotr Zurawski, has done an outstanding job in portraying his character Marek on-screen. The actor has delved very deeply into the character and has brought out all the complex and chilling nuances that the character holds within.

Zurawski is quite raw and real while presenting all the different stages of the character and the layers within. Certain scenes like the one where his character realizes that he has been eating human remains are absolutely exhilarating.

Another highlight of the movie is the acting performance by Sebastian Stankiewicz. Stankiewicz plays the pivotal role of Monk Piotr. It is safe to say that he is quite successful in establishing the complicated and wicked character. His on-screen presence is quite arresting.

In scenes such as the one where his character shows Marek the book for invoking the devil or the one where he betrays Marek, he has done an incredible job.

Apart from Zurawski and Stankiewicz, the promising cast list for Hellhole includes Olaf Lubaszenko, Lech Dyblik, Rafal Iwaniuk, and Krzysztof Satala. The film also has Malwina Dubowska, Zbigniew Walerys, Wojciech Niemczyk, Antoni Augustyniak, Kamil Pardo, Ireneusz Tomaszewski, and Tomasz Zawadzki, among others.

The entire cast has done justice to the movie by giving an impressive performance all together.

Don't forget to catch Hellhole, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

