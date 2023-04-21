Where was A Tourist's Guide to Love shot? Filming locations of the Netflix rom-com explored

Netflix is currently streaming A Tourist's Guide to Love. The romantic comedy stars Rachael Leigh Cook, newcomer Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, and Nondumiso Tembe, among others. Directed by Steven K. Tsuchida, A Tourist's Guide to Love was penned by Vietnamese-American Eirene Donohue based on Cook's idea.

As per the official description, the film is about a travel industry professional who takes on a covert mission to probe the Vietnamese tourism sector. The detailed synopsis for A Tourist's Guide to Love reads as:

“A travel executive who experiences an unexpected break-up, and decides to accept an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.”

Reports state that the film's crew set up camp entirely in Vietnam, making it the first production to train its lens in the Southeast Asian country after the pandemic.

As per Netflix, A Tourist's Guide to Love is also “one of the first US films ever” to be shot wholly in Vietnam. Terming the country “insanely beautiful,” Cook gushed to Screen Rant that she’s “still in awe” of the experience.

A Tourist's Guide to Love team tapped Vietnam's rich culture, heritage, and colonial history

The shooting schedule for A Tourist's Guide to Love kickstarted in April 2022, with the team utilizing locations like Ho Chi Minh City, Hội An, Da Nang, Hanoi, Hà Giang, and My Son Sanctuary in Quảng Nam. Armed with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism's support, and helped by more than 200 local vendors and crew members, they successfully lensed the country’s breathtaking sites and rich culture, as seen in the movie's trailers.

1) Ho Chi Minh City: The bustling financial-business hub

Ho Chi Minh City, the largest Vietnamese city, attracts tourists all year round, thanks to its sleek skyscrapers, beautiful temples, and Chinese pagodas.

The city has a fascinating culture, which you witness in its classic colonial architecture and in several museums that showcase the dark wartime history of the country.

The cheapest periods to fly there are from February 5th to April 15th and August 20th to December 9th.

2) Hội An and its neighboring Da Nang

According to Rachael Leigh Cook, Hội An “seems like a real-life Disneyland,” and is “just breathtakingly beautiful.” Speaking on the UNESCO World Heritage Site, A Tourist's Guide to Love's lead actress said:

“If people have seen images of Vietnam where there's lanterns and small cobblestone streets, that is Hội An and it is also a must-see.”

Located on the country’s central coast, Hội An (translates to a peaceful meeting place) is most popular for its architecture, like wooden Chinese temples, shophouses, and vibrant French colonial buildings.

The iconic Japanese Covered Bridge, complete with pagoda, and decorative Vietnamese tube houses make Hội An look like a pretty painting.

Da Nang, situated 29 km away from Hội An, is known for its beaches, the imposing Truong Son Mountains aka the Annamite Range, Ba Na hills, and hillside Hai Van Pass.

3) Hanoi: Vietnamese capital where past meets present

Hanoi tickles every wanderlust soul because of its unique concoction of French and Chinese influences. Some of its most significant landmarks are The Old Quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake, The Temple of Literature, The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the Thang Long Water Puppet Theater, and The Hanoi Opera House.

The capital city is a favorite among gastronomes, too, who can try dishes like bánh cuốn, bún đậu, bún ốc, bánh mì pâté, among others.

A Tourist's Guide to Love hit Netflix on Friday, April 21, 2023.

