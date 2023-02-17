10 all-time popular romantic K-drama on Netflix to binge watch this year

If you're a hopeless romantic and a Netflix fanatic, you're in for a treat because we've rounded up the 10 all-time most popular romantic K-drama on Netflix that will make your heart flutter, your eyes tear up, and your binge-watching habits skyrocket!

With stellar castings, perfect backdrops, and of course, Korean elements of ramyeon with romance give way to the best of these K-dramas.

From epic historical romances to modern-day tales of love and longing, these romantic K-dramas on Netflix have captured the hearts of millions around the world with their swoon-worthy leads, unforgettable storylines, and stunning cinematography.

So grab your popcorn, get cozy, and be ready to fall head over heels for these 10 must-watch romantic K-drama on Netflix.

1) What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Release Year: 2018

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young, Lee Tae-hwan

Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young) has been the loyal and efficient secretary to Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) for years. But when she announces her resignation, Young-joon realizes he may have feelings for her. As he tries to convince her to stay, their relationship becomes more complicated and their feelings for each other grow deeper.

Park Seo-joon’s aura and Park Min-young’s fun chemistry brought on their name as Park-Park couple, hence this romantic K-drama on Netflix is a definite starter if you’re a newbie.

2) A Business Proposal

Release Year: 2022

Cast: ‎Kim Se-jeong, ‎Ahn Hyo-seop, ‎Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-a

Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) is a single woman who works for a company and harbors a long-standing crush on her male friend. When she discovers that he has a girlfriend, she feels dejected and decides to meet with her friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-a) , the daughter of a wealthy Chaebol family.

Jin Young-seo asks Shin Ha-ri to go on a blind date in her place, offering her some compensation for her time. Shin Ha-ri reluctantly agrees, intending to get rejected by her date. However, when she arrives, she is shocked to find that her date is none other than Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of the company where she works.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix went viral for its hilarious storyline, the main leads, and second leads' chemistry, setting some really huge expectations for its watchers.

3) Her Private Life

Release year: 2019

Cast: Park Min-young, Kim Jae-wook, Ahn Bo-hyun

Sung Deok-mi (Park Min-young) is a successful art curator who leads a double life as a hardcore fan of an idol group. When her boss, Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook), discovers her secret, he starts to see her in a new light.

As they work together on an art exhibition, their relationship becomes more complicated, and they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix shows a keen side of fangirls and their thoughts behind the fandom, a good entertainer if you’re a fan of any K-pop idol/group right now.

4) Touch Your Heart

Release year: 2019

Cast: Yoo In-na, Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sang-woo

Oh Yeon-seo (Yoo In-na) is a popular actress who's fallen from grace after a scandal. In an effort to rebuild her career, she takes on a job as a secretary to a lawyer, Kwon Jung-rok (Lee Dong-wook). As they work together, they start to develop feelings for each other, but their pasts and the challenges of their careers threaten to keep them apart.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix is a typical romance filled with cliche moments which can be both hilarious and heart fluttering at the same time.

5) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Release year: 2021

Cast: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho

Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) is a dentist who moves to a small seaside town to start a new life. There, she meets Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), a jack-of-all-trades who's beloved by the locals. As they navigate life in the charming town together, their relationship grows and they start to fall in love.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix is one of those calm seaside dramas you would want to watch if you're a fan of slow living. The lead actors' performances were applauded for a long time as the entire drama depicted the difference between the city hustle and the seaside calm, encouraging viewers to explore outdoors.

6) My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Release year: 2018

Cast: Im Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri

Kang Mi-rae (Im Soo-hyang) is a college student who undergoes plastic surgery to improve her appearance. Despite her newfound confidence, she struggles to fit in and is constantly judged by her classmates for her looks. But when she meets Do Kyung-seok (Cha Eun-woo), a handsome and aloof classmate, he sees beyond her appearance and starts to develop feelings for her.

In this romantic K-drama on Netflix, the lead duo navigate the challenges of college life with their relationship becoming more complicated, as they have to decide whether to follow their hearts or listen to the opinions of others.

7) Goblin

Release year: 2016

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook

Kim Shin (Gong-yoo) is a goblin who's been cursed to live forever until he finds his bride, who can lift the curse. After 900 years of waiting, he meets Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), a high school student with the ability to see ghosts. As they fall in love, they have to navigate the challenges of their relationship, including the fact that Eun-tak may be the key to lifting Shin's curse.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix got everyone’s hearts reeling with its mixture of elements from history, supernatural, modern day setting, to the second lead’s story of romance.

8) Crash Landing on You

Release year: 2021

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye , Kim Jung-hyun

Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) is a successful businesswoman who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea while paragliding. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyuk (Hyun Bin), an army officer who helps her hide and escape from the authorities. As they spend more time together, they start to develop feelings for each other, despite the fact that they come from different worlds and their relationship is illegal.

This romantic K-drama on Netflix portrays a forbidden relationship, the North-South Korea dispute, hurdles, friendship, romance, as an all-in-one package. A binge-worthy drama filled with twists and turns for the audience.

9) Descendants of the Sun

Release year: 2016

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won

Yoo Shi-jin (Song Joong-ki) is a captain in the special forces who falls in love with Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo), a doctor who's sent to work at a military base. As they navigate their dangerous and demanding jobs, they struggle to find time for their relationship. Meanwhile, their colleagues also face their own challenges and love stories, making for an epic romance and drama.

This 2016 romantic K-drama on Netflix was a huge hit due to its properly constructed storyline, realistic characters, and heart-fluttering romantic gestures of all time. This drama was the start of a real romance between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo , which propelled the drama to its popularity.

10) When the Camellia Blooms

Release year: 2019

Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul

Dong Baek (Gong Hyo-jin) is a single mother who runs a bar in a small town. There, she meets and falls in love with Hwang Yong-sik (Kang Ha-neul), a police officer with a heart of gold.

As they start a relationship, they navigate the disapproval of their neighbors and the challenges of their pasts. With a mix of romance, comedy, and suspense, this romantic K-drama on Netflix is a must-watch.

With the aforementioned romantic K-dramas on Netflix, audiences can expect a lot more from Netflix with their 2023 K-drama content across all series and movies.

For this year’s fun and flirty vibes, Love to Hate You is trending on Netflix, and for dark vibes, The Glory part 2 is releasing in March. So regardless of whether you had a date this week or not, these romantic K-dramas will keep you company, setting only the best standards for you.

