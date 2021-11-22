Shin Min Ah looks back at Hometown Cha Cha Cha with '2021 Summer Yoon Hye Jin'

Gonjin’s favorite, and only, dentist is bidding farewell to Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as Shin Min Ah posted a series of photos with the cast and crew of the beloved drama.

While Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s end may have been shrouded in the Kim Seon Ho controversy that followed it, there is no denying the effect the healing effect the drama has had on people. The characters of Du Sik and Hye Jin, along with the heartwarming residents of the sleepy seaside town, have firmly established a place in K-drama legend.

It is only expected that the cast too, has fond memories of the show, and the Queen of Romantic comedies, Shin Min Ah is only proving the fact.

Shin Min Ah channels Yoon Hye Jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha throwback post

It has been more than a month since the broadcast of the final episode of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, but the love for the show has evidently not been reduced. Fans have continued to make the show, and the cast, a trending topic on Twitter for days on end.

Shin Min Ah, too, appears to be doing her part, bidding farewell in signature Gongjin resident style. The Oh My Venus actor shared heartfelt thank you notes for her character, her fellow actors, the rest of the crew, and even to her favorite shooting sites from Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Recently, she posted a summer sneak-peek into Hometown Cha Cha Cha's shoot, captioning it: '2021 Summer Yoon Hye Jin'.

The post included shots of her character in the town of Gongjin, which is located on the edge of a sea. Her sand-coated toes made an endearing cameo.

Not long after, Shin Min Ah shared another series of images from her treasure trove of Hometown Cha Cha Cha memories, this time giving a shout out to the cast and crew.

The sweet picture alongside Lee Sang Yi, who played the unconventional second lead, Ji Seong Hyun, had fans swooning at their adorable friendship.

While there was no image alongside Kim Seon Ho, several eagle-eyed fans spotted him in one of the videos from the final scenes of the drama, Hong Du Sik and Hye Jin’s much-loved wedding photoshoot. The fact that Shin Min Ah continues to follow Kim Seon Ho, lending him silent support, has also been noted by fans.

In the aftermath of the controversy, the cast of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, including Shin Min Ah, were forced to cancel interviews. Things appear to be slowly turning around though, with Kim Seon Ho all set to make a return to acting with Sad Tropics.

Shin Min Ah was recently announced as the Global Ambassador for Gucci, along with Lee Jung Jae. The dimpled star is also currently shooting for Our Blues, which also stars her long-time partner Kim Woo Bin.

