On January 5, Hyun Bin participated in the promotional activities of his upcoming film The Point Men with actors Hwang Jung-min and Kang Ki-young on KBS’ Entertainment Live.

At one point, the interviewer asked the Crash Landing On You actor to share some good news. The actor thoughtfully replied that he was happy that his previous film Confidential Assignment 2 did well at the box office.

He also shared his views on the other good news in his life, that he welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife and Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-jin.

When asked who the baby resembles more - him or Son Ye-jin. Hyun Bin replied that the baby is too small at the moment and looks a bit like both and as he grows older, his features will form better and then they can decipher who he looks more like - Hyun Bin or Son Ye-jin.

Hyun Bin dishes that the one that makes him a plus was his family

In a recent interview for his upcoming film The Point Men, actor Hyun Bin was asked what made him a plus, the talented actor replied saying that his family aka his wife, actress Son Ye-jin and their baby boy.

Notably, the Memories of Alhambra actor has been showing love for his wife, Son Ye-jin, and their baby boy for quite some time now. He was previously seen radiating positive and loving vibes when a reporter congratulated him on his marriage and Son Ye-jin’s pregnancy.

Since then, the actor has raved generously about his wife and their new family in all his interviews and promotional activities, and even though Son Ye-jin has been away from the limelight, the talented actor has taken every opportunity to lavish praise on his wife.

In fact, in September 2022 when the Crash Landing On You actor was promoting Confidential Assignment: International, he was asked in promotional interviews what makes him a plus, and he immediately replied his family.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over his love for his wife Son Ye-jin and their baby boy and how he never misses an opportunity to shower praise on them.

녲🐰| #ISLAND



"Family"- HyunBin (2022.09)

"My Baby and Wife" -Hyun Bin (2023.01)



🥹🫶

Hyun Bin: One of RJH's characteristics is that he's quiet and doesn't express himself much. I'm kind of like that too...



BinJinforlife @kashmirabanerj4 @__ekleona It's just feels different everytime he says those words..gosh it's just @__ekleona It's just feels different everytime he says those words..gosh it's just 😍😍😍😍

Am 🪂🌸💕 #BinJinAreMarried #welcomeBabyKim ❤️🦔 @AmLiRa7



This man is 100% a family man, who will always take care of the people he loves and marvel at them When I see how Hyun Bin is with his wife, no wonder she called him a hedgehog, he said it himself "I tend to care for the one I love" (2014,Singapore).This man is 100% a family man, who will always take care of the people he loves and marvel at them When I see how Hyun Bin is with his wife, no wonder she called him a hedgehog, he said it himself "I tend to care for the one I love" (2014,Singapore).This man is 100% a family man, who will always take care of the people he loves and marvel at them ❤️ https://t.co/LbFmITEcir

hwang jungmin update @hwangxsi

jungmin : new project

hyunbin : my baby and my wife 🥰🥰

mc : how beautiful is it the baby 🥹🫶

jungmin : i will answer the question again

mc : you can't its over



#교섭 #황정민 #현빈 #강기영



made a compilation of hyun bin being asked about/talking about alkongie

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child in November

The fan-favorite couple and lead pair of Netflix’s Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in March last year after quietly dating for a couple of years.

The pair first met on the set of their 2018 film Confidential Assignment and rekindled the spark while filming the 2019 cross-border romance drama Crash Landing On You. They made their relationship official post-filming of the show and got married in the presence of close friends and family.

On November 27, Son Ye-jin’s agency officially announced that she and her actor-husband had welcomed a baby boy earlier that day and both the mother and child are in good health.

A month after posting his birth, Son Ye-jin shared a first glimpse of her baby and a picture of his feet with a lovely caption, wishing the couple’s fans a very Merry Christmas and that she and the baby are doing fine.

The Point Men is set to premiere on January 18 in cinemas in South Korea.

