Actress Son Ye-jin shares a glimpse of her newborn baby boy

On December 24, 2022, Son Ye-jin shared a glimpse of her newborn baby boy through her Instagram handle.

The actress shared a monochromatic picture of her newborn baby boy, where the infant’s small and tender feet were visible. It is assumed that Hyun Bin is holding her new born baby boy’s small legs tenderly and wanted to show it to her fans in celebration of the Christmas and winter holidays.

She also wrote a lengthy caption in which she expressed her gratitude to all those, including her husband, fans and others, who have been helping her throughout parenthood. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin nicknamed their baby Alkong, as visible from her Instagram caption, where she mentions how her husband is caring for their baby.

“Falling in love with Alkong more and more each day.”

Son Ye-jin poured out her gratitude and appreciation for the people close to her on a lengthy and heartfelt note.

“I love someone who loves me more than anything”: Son Ye-jin mentions in her Instagram caption

From co-starring in the 2019 drama Crash Landing on You to giving birth to a baby boy, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have certainly demonstrated a strong bond, giving the ultimate couple goals.

One fan translated her Instagram caption from Korean to English and posted it in a series of threads:

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Son Ye-jin shared her thoughts and feelings about her ongoing parenthood and thanked her husband.

“Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is doing well. It’s already the end of 2022. Thanks to your support, I’ve been great.”

She further informed her fans that she gave birth to her son naturally and learned what it takes to bring a child into the world.

“This year has been even more special to me… As you know, my husband and I welcomed the birth of our precious son... And I learned that it takes a lot of love, care, and help to bring a life into this world. I wanted to show appreciation for those who’ve helped me. I was worried about my baby because he came a bit earlier than I expected. But that allowed me to think about natural birth. And thankfully, I was able to deliver without a c-section.”

She further thanked the doctors who helped her have a healthy delivery.

“Thank you, director Shin Mi Young at Samsungsoo OBGYN who took care of Alkong with so much affection. Thank you, professor Oh Soo Young at Samsung Seoul Medical Center who encouraged me when I was torn between natural birth and c-section. And thanks to all the medical staff who brought Alkong to me!”

She also thanked the care center for providing her with timley massages.

“Thank you, DeRAMA Postpartum Care Center, for all the prenatal massages and for the postpartum care. Thanks for taking great care of me even when I was exhausted from looking after an infant.”

She mentioned that she finally realizes how she’s becoming a real adult now and how precious her baby Alkong is to her.

“I have so many more people to thank. I feel like I’m finally becoming an adult, now that I have a child of my own… Looking at how precious Alkong is, it reminds me of how we’re also precious children to our own parents. All babies are blessings. They light up this world…”

“Now that I’ve met someone I love more than I love myself, I feel completely hopeless but at the same time, I feel stronger than ever—like I can do anything and everything.”

She also mentioned how, through every difficulty, she and her husband, Hyun Bin, have stayed together.

Amid a storm of all kinds of feelings and thoughts, I decided that I should live in gratitude. It’s a given, but it’s so easy to forget. And thank you, fans, for keeping me in your prayers. I was able to unite with my baby boy with your help. Thank you all so much. And to [my husband], doing all of this with me—falling in love with Alkong more and more each day, I give thanks. I hope everyone has an unforgettable Christmas this year. All of you were incredible throughout 2022. I’ll try my best to stay healthy. You try your best to be happy.”

Son Ye-jin's lengthy note of appreciation stole fans' hearts all over again.

Fans rejoice as Son Ye-jin shares a glimpse of her baby boy

As soon as the actress dropped her post on Instagram, fans could not contain their excitement and shared a series of mixed reactions on social media. They mentioned how elated their BINJIN hearts are and loved the beautiful journey of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

Fans consider Alkong to be Son Ye-jin's biggest achievement of all time. They are also happy that her Instagram post is now the fourth to get over 4 million likes.

Son Ye-jin recently starred in the 2022 Netflix slice-of-life drama Thirty-Nine, showcasing the lives of three unmarried friends.

