On Monday, December 11, 2022, Plusm Entertainment released some dashing photos of Hyun Bin on their Instagram handle for his upcoming film The Point Men.

The actor is seen wearing black sunglasses and intensely walking towards someone in the picture. With his neatly trimmed beard and mustache, he looks like a high-class agent on a special mission.

The Point Men is an action film chronicling the story of diplomats and local National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents compelled to work together to rescue South Korean citizens being held captive in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

In the film, Hyun Bin will portray the role of Park Dae-sik, who is sent to Afghanistan to rescue the citizens.

Hyun Bin’s latest images from the sets of The Point Men show a man on a mission

A quick look at the pictures

The series of pictures released by Plusm Entertainment features a serious-looking Hyun Bin, ready to accomplish the task at hand.

In the first picture, he can be seen sitting in a truck as he takes a glimpse of the desert surrounding him. In another photo, he is seen walking confidently among people, holding guns and looking alert. Here, the actor is seen sporting sunglasses.

In the third picture, he is seen having an intense conversation with someone.

Hyun Bin's role in the upcoming film

The actor will be seen essaying the role of Park Dae-sik in The Point Men.

Dae-sik feels he is being used by his superior for their own selfish motives and decides to quit his job. However, his plans are put on hold when he gets to know about the hostage situation prevailing in Afghanistan. He reverses his decision and embarks on a mission to rescue the South Korean citizens being held hostage by the Taliban.

On his way, Park Dae-sik encounters a diplomat named Jung Jae-ho, played by Hwang Jung-min.

A reputed diplomat, Jung Jae-ho specializes in terrorist negotiations, and it is expected that he will help out Dae-sik on his mission.

In brief, about Hyun Bin

hyun bin jpeg @hyunbinjpeg hyun bin as ri jeong hyeok in crash landing on you, 3 years ago today hyun bin as ri jeong hyeok in crash landing on you, 3 years ago today ✨ https://t.co/8LwgygAXJg

Hyun Bin is one of the world's most popular Hallyu stars and has appeared in many well-known dramas and movies. The actor gained recognition and fame from his 2005 drama, My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

He is well-known for his hit Netflix series Crash Landing On You, where he was paired alongside Son Ye-jin.

The duo later got married and even had a healthy young boy on November 28, 2022.

The actor has appeared in other dramas like Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Garden, The World That They Live In, Ireland, and many others.

He is also reported to be starring in the upcoming historical and action film Harbin. The film is star-studded with versatile actors including Park Jung-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Jo Woo-jin, and many others.

The upcoming action film The Point Men is set to be released in theaters on January 18, 2023.

