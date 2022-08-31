'Confidential Assignment 2: International' starring Hyun Bin and Yoona promises exciting new elements

Confidential Assignment 2: International, the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster, Confidential Assignment, is set to be released on September 7, 2022.

With less than a week to go until its big screen premiere, audiences are eager to see Hyun Bin and Girls Generation idol YoonA returning with new tricks up their sleeve. From fresh actors to a spicier story-line, the upcoming sequel promises to offer much more than the first installment of the franchise.

The upcoming sequel will also feature American actor Daniel Henney, who became a household name after his debut K-drama My Lovely Sam Soon. Henney will once again appear alongside his former co-star Hyun Bin.

Additionally, award-winning actor Jin Seon-kyu is also set to star in this movie as the main antagonist.

Confidential Assignment 2: International promises double the fun with multiple new elements

The 2017 release, Confidential Assignment, revolved around the bond between a North Korean detective named Rim Chul-ryung (Hyun Bin), and a South Korean detective named Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hae-jin). The movie portrayed the synergy between the two detectives as they try to nab a mutual enemy.

The sequel to this, Confidential Assignment 2: International, promises the same thrill and intrigue alongside a bundle of new elements designed to make the upcoming movie double the fun. Here, we explore some of these elements.

Old characters, new quirks

For starters, the close friendship between Chul-ryung and Jin-tae will continue in Confidential Assignment 2: International. In the sequel, they will be seen reassembling to capture Jang Myung-joon (Jin Seon-Kyu), the leader of a violent criminal organization.

The two returning detectives will have some newer quirks added to their already interesting personalities. Chul-ryung has come back friendlier and more intelligent, whereas Jin-tae now boasts the unique appeal of being both comical and pathetic,

These detectives are joined by Min Young (YoonA), a beauty YouTuber and Jin-tae's spirited younger sister-in-law. In the upcoming sequel, Min Young is hysterically erratic, unconcerned with her daily salary of 100 won (about $0.07), and is perpetually caught up in a dream love triangle with Chul-ryung and an FBI agent named Jack.

However, what is interesting about this love triangle is that it is completely made up and involves neither of the two guys in reality.

A new character

The sequel will also touch upon the story of Jack, an FBI agent who flies all the way down to South Korea in search of the common enemy. As mentioned before, over the course of the film, Jack also gets entangled in Min Young's imaginary love triangle.

Both Min Young and Jack are brave, action-oriented characters who are expected to add to the thrill of the movie.Their disagreements and blunders, paired with all the other collaborative efforts throughout the film, promise to add both comic relief and tension to the tale.

Better action

Besides the characters, the intriguing plot of Confidential Assignment 2: International will be complemented with fresh and gripping action sequences.

The action intensity is expected to build from physical combat and eventually delve into gunfights, wire scenes, and automobile chase.

Confidential Assignment 2:International is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2022. during the Chuseok Holiday and is therefore expected to make a big premiere in national theaters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal