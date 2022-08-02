Confidential Assignment 2: International trailer featuring Hyun Bin, Yoon-ah and Daniel Henney out

Hyun Bin, who stole the hearts of his fans as a North Korean soldier in Crash Landing on You, is back with Confidential Assignment 2: International. In this production as well, the star plays the role of a North Korean agent. He is sent on a different mission to the South. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Confidential Assignment, originally titled Gongjo in Korean. The villain in the latest part, set to release in September 2022, is portrayed by actor Jin Sun-kyu.

The film also stars Girls Generation idol Lim Yoon-ah. She is currently starring in Big Mouth — an MBC show that marks actor Lee Jong-suk’s comeback drama.

Confidential Assignment 2: International trailer promises action-packed performance

The trailer of Confidential Assignment 2: International was released on production company CJ ENM’s official social media handle on Monday. The trailer features Hyun Bin as Rim Chul-ryung, Yoon-ah as Park Min-young, Yu Hae-jin as Kang Jin-tae and Daniel Henney as FBI agent Jack. In this movie, Chul-ryung’s target is a North Korean crime ring lord who is in hiding in the South.

He works with detective Jin-tae, who has his own reasons behind wanting to succeed in the investigation led by Chul-ryung. It must be noted that, other than Jack, the three characters were also featured in the first part of the film.

The question that the film will answer, is whether Chul-ryung will manage to get out alive this time. Some interesting details that were released about the characters in the film is that, Park Min-young will play the role of Jin-tae’s sister-in-law. This is also how she gets involved in Chul-ryung’s investigation.

Speaking of his character in the film and returning to the franchise, Hyun Bin said,

“I tried to show you an upgraded version of ‘Lim Chul Ryung’ in every way.”

The marketing for Confidential Assignment 2: International also hints at some interesting bromance between Chul-ryung, Jin-tae and Jack. The villain, on the other hand — Jang Myung Joon — is the leader of a crime organization that is also on the FBI's radar. This gives the filmmakers an opportunity to introduce new characters, and as a result, also explore new dynamics surrounding characters that the viewers have already met.

The trailer of Confidential Assignment 2: International also makes a reference to Avengers and everyone’s favorite villain, Thanos. Kang Jin-tae, in a moment where there is palpable tension between the characters, excitedly says that it was time for the squad to go international. He says,

“We’re the Avengers. In a situation where Thanos is about to flick his finger, can Iron Man and Captain America really fight like this [amongst themselves] about who’s better?”

This scene by itself gives the hint that the humor in the film will be similar to its predecessor, in that, it will be unexpected and dry. Whether the dynamics between the three lead actors is going to be a highlight is something that the film will answer upon release.

