Hyun Bin becomes latest Korean actor to join the famed Madame Tussauds museum

After the likes of Bae Yong Joon, Kim Soo-Hyun, Lee Jong-Suk and Suzy Bae, among others, renowned Korean actor Hyun Bin has also joined the famous Madame Tussauds museum. The museum, which has branches in other cities across the world, is known for creating life-like wax statues of renowned historical figures as well as celebrities, and Hyun Bin is the most recent name to join this prestigious list.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 27. As per recent reports, the statue will be exhibited in Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong.

The museum has already started preparing for Hyun Bin’s wax statue

The big news has been officially confirmed by the actor’s agency, VAST Entertainment, which took to Twitter to make the announcement. They shared an image of Hyun Bin smiling while holding a fake eyeball that will be used in the making of the statue. The caption for the post reads:

"NEW. Actor Hyun Bin has joined the world-famous wax museum 'Madame Tussauds' family. #Hyunbin #HYUNBIN #MadameTussauds."

Madame Tussauds has also come forward to put its official stamp on the news by posting a video showing the Crash Landing on You star sharing how honoured he feels to become a part of the renowned museum. He also revealed that once the statue is made, it will be toured around Asia.

But he didn’t provide any information about which iconic pose of the actor the museum will be forever immortalizing with their statue.

“I’m very honoured to join the Madame Tussauds family and my wax figure will be touring around Asia. Wonder what will my pose be and where will be the first launch location? Follow Madame Tussauds SNS channels to be the first to know!"

As reported by the South Korean news outlet Single List, experts from Madame Tussauds museum have already started working on Hyun Bin’s statue, which includes travelling to South Korea to get the actor's accurate body measurements - a process which lasted for three hours. The museum is known for creating perfect wax versions of celebs, so this meticulous attention to detail is to be expected.

He further added,

“The process of making the wax statue, which took a lot of time, was a different experience. I would like to thank the production team for their hard work.”

The actor recently married his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-jin. The couple have been in a relationship since starring in the hit drama.

The couple tied the knot on March 31, 2022 in a private and lavish wedding that cost a whopping 100 million KRW (approximately 81,983 USD), which included flower decorations worth 25 million KRW (about 29,496 USD).

