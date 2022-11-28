On November 27, Son Ye-jin’s agency, MSteam Entertainment, shared a statement confirming that the actress gave birth to a son. They informed fans that both the mother and child are healthy. The Crash Landing On You couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, are now officially the parents of a boy.

It was initially reported that the actress was due to give birth in December. However, she gave birth to a baby boy a few days prior to the delivery date.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin fans have nicknamed the baby BINJIN baby. Estatic fans took to Twitter to celebrate the birth of their baby boy.

In a statement shared by Son Ye Jin's agency MSteam Entertainment, they shared that both Son Ye Jin and the baby were in good health.



Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's fans welcome the baby boy with joy and happiness

Fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin couldn’t contain their happiness at the prospect of them becoming new parents.

In a statement shared by Son Ye Jin's agency MSteam Entertainment, they shared that both Son Ye Jin and the baby were in good health.



One ecstatic fan tweeted, referring to the actor and actress's child as:

"The Baby of the Century is here!"

"The Baby of the Century is here!"

Fans were so keen to take note of the details of their favorite celebrities' lives that one fan checked out Wikipedia themselves.

The statement: "It is true that #SonYejin gave birth today. Both mother and baby are healthy."

Another chapter for actress



Another dream come true for



Another chapter for actress #Sonyejin. From girlfriend, wife and now mother, her greatest blessing. Another dream come true for #Hyunbin. All his wishes coming true when he meet Son Yejin. So happy for you, guys. They are officially parents. Congratulations, Eomma and Appa!

From The Negotiation to Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are going strong

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin initially worked together on a Korean film called The Negotiation in 2018 and later starred together in the 2019 Netflix hit series Crash Landing on You. The show was a hit and captivated the hearts of fans worldwide.

The chemistry between Hyun Bin and the actress in the drama was undeniable. The story revolved around a North Korean soldier who decided to give shelter to a South Korean woman who mistakenly entered North Korea after encountering a paragliding incident.

In the first few days of 2021, Dispatch reported that the Crash Landing on You stars had been dating since March 2020, and fans became elated. Following the Dispatch report, both the actors’ agency confirmed their relationship.

They tied the knot a year later on March 31, 2022, and their agency shared some beautiful wedding pictures on Instagram.

Following the couple’s marriage in March, the actress took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy in June. In her caption, she wrote:

“A new life come to us. I am still shivering but I am living it every day due to the changes in my body in the midst of worry and excitement. I am so grateful, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone around me yet because I am so careful. We will take care of the precious life that came to us.”

The actress recently starred in the Netflix series Thirty Nine, and Hyun Bin starred in the Korean film Confidential Assignment 2: International. He will next be seen in the Yim Soon-rye-directed film, The Point Men.

