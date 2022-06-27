Son Ye-jin announces she is expecting her first child with husband Hyun Bin via a sweet Instagram post

K-drama land’s favorite couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are expecting their first child together! On June 27, 2022, Son Ye-jin took to Instagram to share this happy news with the couple’s fans.

The actress shared that “a new joy has come to us” and she is feeling changes in her body every day, but nonetheless she is grateful for these changes.

She wanted to share this news with their fans and acquaintances before it gets too late. She assured them that the soon-to-be parents “will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us” and hope their fans will live healthily and happily as well. Her management also confirmed the news but did not reveal exactly how far along in the pregnancy she was.

The Thirty-Nine star made this announcement with a picture of lush green fields signifying prosperity and plentifulness.

Check out Son Ye-jin’s announcement on Instagram:

Crash Landing On You co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in March this year in a private ceremony. Soon after their wedding ceremony, the couple was bombarded with pregnancy rumors.

On May 29, 2022, Ye-jin posted two photos of herself in a flowy white dress on Instagram, leading to speculations that the actress might be pregnant after all.

Her agency MSTeam Entertainment firmly debunked the rumors, then stating:

“If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you.”

Now, finally, the Something in the Rain star has confirmed that she and her husband Hyun Bin are expecting their first baby and “BinJin” fans cannot contain their excitement, as fans send sweet congratulatory messages and blessings to their baby.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin: Complete relationship timeline

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s real-life romance is no less than a K-drama. The Crash Landing On You couple first worked together on the 2018 Korean movie The Negotiation. Even though they were not paired opposite each other, they developed a good working relationship with each other.

After the release of their first project together, Hyun Bin began featuring on Son Ye-jin’s Instagram frequently, leading to dating rumors between them. However, the pair denied the rumors back then.

However, that didn’t stop them from celebrating Hyun Bin’s birthday on September 25, 2018, while they were actively promoting their newly released film.

In January 2019, dating rumors of the two sparked after they were caught on camera going grocery shopping together in the United States. The pair once again denied the dating rumors, citing that they are just good friends.

The couple then starred in Netflix’s blockbuster cross-border romance series Crash Landing On You. Their pairing worked wonders on screen and love also blossomed between them off camera.

They began dating quietly throughout 2020 and on January 1, 2021, the South Korean publication Dispatch revealed that the couple is in a relationship. Shortly after, their agencies confirmed the news.

Son Ye-jin took to Instagram to confirm the news herself and shared that she was happy to have met Hyun Bin. The couple married on March 31, 2022, two years after they officially began dating one another.

They spent the month of April on a long honeymoon in the United States, visiting Hawaii, California and New York on their trip, playing golf, their favorite sport.

The wedding was attended by close friends and colleagues including Jung Hae-in and Gong Hyo-jin, and three months after their wedding, the couple have now confirmed they are expecting their first baby together. Congratulations to the sweet couple.