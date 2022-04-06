Thirty-Nine ending explained: It's a bittersweet end, but one that should be cherished

Thirty-Nine, starring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun in lead roles, follows two women's struggles to come to terms with their best friend's terminal illness diagnosis.

The show began on a cheerful note as it introduced the audience to the lives of Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do), and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun).

Over the course of 12 episodes, audiences saw Mi-jo and Joo-hee break down multiple times. However, they tried their best to make Chan-young's final days as comfortable and happy as possible.

In the finale episode, their struggles and efforts are brought together into a bittersweet ending.

How does Mi-jo struggle with Chan-young's death in Thirty-Nine?

Chan-young's death is a huge loss in Thirty-Nine, one that leaves Mi-jo and Joo-hee grieving for a long time.

However, the two friends eventually move on with their lives. Mi-jo's wedding date gets announced, Joo-hee begins dating Park Hyun-joo, and their lives continue to flourish in Chan-young's absence.

Thirty-Nine then comes full circle as the show ends with Mi-jo turning 40. The events that unfold in Episode 12 indicate that Mi-jo is unable to handle the loss of her best friend, despite putting on a brave front.

While she will always cherish the love, companionship, and understanding she received from Chan-young, the pain of losing her often sneaks up when she least expects it.

On the surface, it seems as if not much has changed. However, Chan-young's absence is palpable.

Mi-jo and Joo-hee often remember Chan-young when they get together for dinner or lunch. They used to be a group of three, and now, it's just the two of them. This change is not something that they can come to terms with instantly.

Grieving someone's death is a process that requires family and friends who are left behind to make a conscious effort to move on. The show captures this effort seamlessly.

The more Mi-jo and Joo-hee try to move on, the more heartbreaking it is for the audience to watch.

Mi-jo's fulfillment of all her promises to Chan-young after her passing was expected to provide her with closure. However, Mi-jo begins to revel in all the chores that remind her of her best friend.

There is one promise that Mi-jo fails to keep, though, and that is to watch Chan-young's first and last appearance as an actor in a film. Mi-jo struggles to face her best friend even on the silver screen.

It is then revealed that Chan-young left behind a gift for Mi-jo. Joo-hee hands it over to her at just the right time. The gift is a recording of Chan-young, one in which she confesses how much she loves Mi-jo.

In one of the most dramatic yet moving portrayals of friendship, Chan-young’s confession heals Mi-jo in Thirty-Nine. It gives her the strength to move on with her life free of guilt, not by forgetting her best friend but by cherishing their time together.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh