Thirty-Nine Episode 7: Can Mi-jo and Chan-young brace the latest attack? 

Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin) must brace for an attack in the latest episode of Thirty-Nine. It begins with Mi-jo's admission to a hospital after experiencing a panic attack. As a result of Jin-seok’s wife visiting Chan-young’s home without prior intimation, chaos is set to play out, but Mi-jo manages to avert the incident. This could have potentially scarred Chan-young forever.

However, Mi-jo is unable to stop Jin-seok’s wife from creating trouble for Chan-young later in the episode of Thirty-Nine. Mi-jo also learns a shocking truth about her biological parents. This will influence Mi-jo’s life in the foreseeable future. Thankfully, Joo-hee’s life is comparatively at a standstill after quitting her luxury department store job.

Chan-young’s parents learn about her relationship with Jin-seok in Thirty-Nine

At the beginning of Thirty-Nine's latest episode, Mi-jo stops Jin-seok’s wife from interfering in a dinner meeting set for Chan-young’s mother in Jin-seok's presence. However, his wife is not happy with his request for a divorce. She is not ready to let go of him, and so she stoops to the level of reaching out to Chan-young’s parents.

While her parents received this shocking news, Chan-young is busy ensuring that her dream turns into reality. She requested that Jin-seok accompany her to an audition for a small role. Turns out, she wants to ensure that Jin-seok doesn’t live in guilt about an accident in the past. One that changed both of their life's courses. By getting the part, Chan-young also wants to ensure that she has no regrets when the time comes for her to leave.

Her imminent death influences all of Chan-young’s decisions. So it is no surprise then that she wants everyone in her life to live as much trouble-free life as possible. This is also why she wants to find out who Mi-jo’s biological parents are.

Secret behind Mi-jo’s biological parent in Thirty-Nine

Mi-jo has always been curious about her biological parents in Thirty-Nine. In fact, her search for her biological mother led her to Joo-hee’s mother’s restaurant. She also meets Chan-young on the way to the restaurant and the three become extremely close over time.

Chan-young’s wish now is to ensure that Mi-jo finds her biological parent. It must be noted here that Mi-jo's panic attack might be connected to her biological parents.

In an attempt to find Mi-jo's parents, Chan-young enquires about Mi-jo’s admission at the orphanage that she grew up in. In addition to the information regarding Siolim Snacks — Joo-hee’s restaurant — she learns that Mi-jo’s mother had been an employee of the restaurant. Towards the end of the episode, Mi-jo meets Joo-hee’s mother. She informs her of the claims made by the orphanage as they walk hand-in-hand.

Mi-jo expects Joo-hee’s mother to laugh off the claims. Instead, she is shocked to see this woman in tears. Joo-hee’s mother apologizes, and before she is able to explain why, the episode closes to an end.

Unbeknown to her in the K-drama, Mi-jo’s biological mother is a convict who is currently incarcerated. She is also blackmailing her adoptive parents for money. It will be interesting to see how Mi-jo and Chan-young deal with these challenges in the upcoming episode.

