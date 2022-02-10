Thirty-Nine star Jeon Mi-do on how she sympathised with her character

While JTBC is currently busy with controversies around Snowdrop, it is also all set to debut another masterpiece, the much-anticipated romance-drama Thirty-Nine. The series, which will also debut on Netflix, will tell the story of three high school best friends - Cha Mi-jo, played by Son Ye-jin, Jung Chan-young, played by Jeon Mi-do, and Jang Joo-Hee, played by Kim Ji-hyun, whose friendship continues well into their thirties.

But while their friendship remains unchanged, their lives have taken different paths. Mi-jo is now a head dermatologist in Gangnam, Chan-young, who originally aspired to become a successful actress, is now an acting teacher, and Joo-hee works as a cosmetics manager at a department store.

The three friends are now on the verge of turning 40 but are still together, overcoming several unpredictable situations, whether it is connected to their romantic life or their professional careers. It was this relatability that made Jeon-mi Do connect with the drama’s storyline, as shared by the actress in a chat with Osen.

“It was so fun that I read the script all at one time. Because it’s a story about my age, I sympathized a lot with it.”

As for her character, Jung Chan-young, prefers to use the word “freedom” to describe her.

“The way she expresses her thoughts and feelings without hesitation was attractive to me.”

She added that the focus of Thirty-Nine will be the strong friendship between the three lead characters and how they manage to keep their inner child safe despite societal expectations. Jeon Mi-do wants viewers to feel and connect to the trio’s bond in the show.

“I hope you will be able to see how the friendship between the three friends is portrayed and how each of the love stories unfolds.”

The production team behind the series has also talked about Jeon Mi-do’s performance in the show and her brilliant acting.

“We feel reassured by Jeon Mi Do’s passion for showing a perfect acting transformation, to the point where it feels like the role of Jung Chan Young was custom-fit for her. Please look forward to Jeon Mi Do’s performance."

Son Ye-jin assures viewers won’t regret watching

Thirty-Nine

Previously, Son Ye-jin had also shared that she said yes to the role of Mi-Jo because she connected with the thoughts and concerns triggered in women in their late 30s because of ageism.

“I liked the script that sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life.”

Like her Thirty-Nine co-star, Ye-jin is hopeful that the show will soon become everyone’s favorite choice.

“I’m sure (the drama) won’t go against your expectations because it includes a good script, great staff, and amazing actors. As much as you have been waiting, you won’t regret it, so please look forward to it.”

Thirty-Nine is set to premiere on February 16, 2020, on JTBS, alongside its debut on Netflix.

