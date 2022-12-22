“Now that I’m married, Yoo Hae-jin may have thought that I look more laid-back”: Hyun Bin ruminates over his prime career and more

International heartthrob Hyun Bin recently got candid about his life and shared details about his personal growth, journey in the entertainment industry, and his best projects, in a conversation with the renowned men’s lifestyle magazine Esquire.

In a previous interview, actor Yoo Hae-jin, who worked alongside the Crash Landing on You star in Confidential Assignment 2, remarked that the actor seems to have become more laid-back now. Responding to this comment, Hyun bin said:

“It took us five years to get from the first film to ‘Confidential Assignment 2,’ so I must have earned that inner peace which came with my age. Also now that I’m married, Yoo Hae Jin may have thought that I looked more laid-back in that respect.”

Hyun Bin's picture shoot for Esquire, along with an accompanying interview, was published on December 21, 2022. A seasoned actor, Hyun Bin appears to be at ease in this photo shoot, with his gravitating personality and unique vibe and charisma.

“It would be better not to use a word like ‘heyday’ on myself”: Hyun Bin dishes on his career and life

The veteran Korean actor, who has become a global superstar with a number of blockbuster productions to his credit, offered many details about his professional life. Hyun Bin also recalled and reflected on a previous statement in which he had incorrectly claimed that his thirties might be his heyday.

Responding to it now, the actor confessed that it was a hasty thought which he said while being unaware of the multiple life experiences he had acquired since his twenties. The actor asserted that age is just a number and what actually makes a difference is experience and skills as an actor. He said:

“It was a hasty thought. I’ll take my statement back. I said that when I was in my 20s. It was a time when I received lots of love even though I was immature and didn’t have much experience. So I was vaguely thinking, ‘Wouldn’t I be in a better situation than now if I get a little older and build up my acting skills?’"

He further explained,

“You know when you are in your 20s, you think like a lot of things will change when you reach your 30s. But after I got past my 30s and turned 40, I realized that they don’t. It’s just that I’ve come to this point step by step through accumulating experiences. So I think it would be better not to use a word like ‘heyday’ on myself.”

Discussing the productions which marked the turning points in his life, Hyun Bin shared that his early projects such as I am Happy and Late Autumn are etched in his memory and have carved out his trajectory as a successful actor.

Further, the actor also praised his co-star Hwang Jung-min who has been a source of inspiration and positive influence in his life. According to him, Jung-min’s optimistic attitude, zeal for acting, and perspective on the profession has been transformational and has broadened his viewpoint.

Hyun Bin’s upcoming action thriller movie Bargaining is set to premier in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes