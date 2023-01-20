“We’re both good at romance acting”: Love to Hate You cast dishes on their characters and the show

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Love To Hate You is gearing up for its premiere with a star-studded cast. In a recent promotional interview, actors Kim Oh-bin, Yoo Tae-oh, and Kim Ji-hoon discussed their characters and shared insightful details about the show.

Yoo Tae-oh dished on the similarities he shares with his character. According to the actor, both he and his character are able to feign romance for the screen, and that makes them successful actors. He said:

“If there’s something I have in common with Nam Kang-ho, it’s that we’re both good at romance acting.”

Love to Hate You, a forthcoming Netflix K-drama, is a romantic comedy. The show revolves around a lady who hates losing to men and a man who is highly distrustful of women. The two meet by coincidence and then begin their warlike chemistry, which transcends into a shared journey of self-growth and healing.

"The down-to-earth side of Won Joon that contrasts his extravagant looks is his biggest charm": Stars of Love to Hate You share their opinion on their characters

Netflix’s Love to Hate You is eagerly awaited as its ensemble cast promises a blockbuster K-drama. Leading the show is internationally acclaimed actress Kim Ok-bin.

The actress of Arthdal Chronicles will bring Yeo Mi-ran, a lawyer by profession, to the screen. The men in Mi-ran's life, from her father to her ex-boyfriend and even her coworker, have consistently disappointed her.

Naturally, this has made her detest the idea that women should rely on men to look out for them, therefore, she pushes herself to excel not only professionally but also in other activities such as racing and martial arts. Kim Ok-bin gushed over her new role, saying she felt a strong connection to her character, Yeo Mi-ran.

Starring opposite her is the star of Money Game, Yoo Tae-oh, who portrays the character of Nam Kang-ho. Yeo Mi-ran met top star Nam Kang-ho after moving to a legal company specializing in celebrity lawsuits. After studying overseas, Nam Kang-ho returns to Korea and kickstarts his acting career.

With his dazzling charm, brilliant mind, generosity, and selfless actions, he swiftly rises to the top and solidifies his position as one of the best. Despite being widely regarded as the finest romantic actor, Nam Kang-ho has acquired a strong aversion to females as a result of traumatic experiences in his youth and now prefers to act in action-thriller productions instead.

Star of Money Heist: Korea Kim Ji-hoon dons the role of Do Won-joon, the best friend of Nam Kang-ho. The former also debuts as an actor, and his attractive appearance gives him a major impetus. However, he rapidly comes to the conclusion that he is not talented and decides to change careers, finally becoming the head of the agency owned by Nam Kang-Ho.

Opining on his character, Kim Ji-hoon said:

“The down-to-earth side of Won Joon that contrasts his extravagant looks is his biggest charm.”

Love to Hate You will premiere on February 10, 2023.

