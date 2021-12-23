Reply 1988's Ryu Jun Yeol in talks to play the male lead on 'Money Game'

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol is all set to make his small screen comeback as the lead in the upcoming drama Money Game.

This will be Dir. Han Jae Rim's (The Face Reader; The King) first drama. #RyuJunYeol in talks as lead for a new drama 'Money Game' based on a webtoon of same name depicting what happens over 100 days of 8 participants who shared pot of money amounting to 44.8 billion won.

The South Korean model and actor is best known for his heartbreaking role in the cult classic Reply 1988. After that, Ryu Jun Yeol starred in a number of hit films, including The King (2017), A Taxi Driver (2017), Believer (2018), Money (2019), The Battle: Roar to Victory (2019). His last drama was Lost, which was released earlier this year.

Now Ryu Jun Yeol is ready to take over the small screen once again with Money Game, directed by Han Jae Rim. Incidentally, the duo have worked together in the past for box office darling The King.

Ryu Jun Yeol-starrer Money Game will start filming in 2022

On 23 December 2021, numerous industry insiders reported that Ryu Jun Yeol had been offered the lead role on Money Game. According to reports, the actor’s agency is working towards finalizing the details for his role on the show.

They will reunite with "Money Game" after working together in the movie "The King."



RJY will play the main character who suffers from private debt then enters the game. #RyuJunyeol and #BaeSungwoo will reportedly work together in the drama "Money Game," directed by Han Jae-rim. They will reunite with "Money Game" after working together in the movie "The King."

Money Game is a remake of a webtoon of the same name. According to the synopsis, this eight-episode drama will tell the tale of eight contestants who are competing for a share of 44.8 billion won (about $37,769,280 US dollars).

Participants in the Money Game are given instructions that they must purchase all of their essentials with the money provided. Furthermore, at the end of the 100-day period, the remaining balance will be divided and distributed equally among all of the partaking individuals.

However, there is a caveat - if they acquire anything, the prices will be increased by a factor of one thousand, and the amount would be taken from their total reward money.

While the idea of a game show involving money may seem reminiscent of Squid Game, the premise is entirely different. Money Game will begin filming in the first half of next year after completing the casting of its principal characters.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol also has a sci-fi film, Alien, coming up. The much awaited venture took over a year to film. In an interview with Esquire Korea, Ryu Jun Yeol said,

“We kept filming almost without any rest. I really want to give people hints about this film, but this is the kind of film where it’s more fun if you go into it knowing nothing, which is probably why the production team is also being so careful.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Ryu Jun Yeol also happens to be an avid photographer, and even held his own exhibition last year. This multi-talented star is evidently a great fit for the upcoming drama, and all eyes are sure to be on him.

